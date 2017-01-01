We'll finally get to know why the Note 7 blew up.

Shortly after discontinuing the Note 7 in October, Samsung launched an investigation to identify the root cause behind the fires. Samsung initially thought the battery was at fault, which is why it recalled the initial batch of Note 7 units and restarted sales with batteries from another supplier. When those phones also started to explode, the company had to discontinue the device altogether.

According to South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo, Samsung has concluded its investigation, and will reveal the results of the probe by mid-January. A combination of factors is said to have contributed to the failure of the phone, and Samsung will be looking to share the findings as a way to regain much-need consumer trust and ensure it doesn't do the same mistakes again.