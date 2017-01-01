We'll finally get to know why the Note 7 blew up.
Shortly after discontinuing the Note 7 in October, Samsung launched an investigation to identify the root cause behind the fires. Samsung initially thought the battery was at fault, which is why it recalled the initial batch of Note 7 units and restarted sales with batteries from another supplier. When those phones also started to explode, the company had to discontinue the device altogether.
According to South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo, Samsung has concluded its investigation, and will reveal the results of the probe by mid-January. A combination of factors is said to have contributed to the failure of the phone, and Samsung will be looking to share the findings as a way to regain much-need consumer trust and ensure it doesn't do the same mistakes again.
Reader comments
Disappointing. Althoughnot confirmed, rumours that they found out the last week or so of December. I believe the promised to have the answer before the year ended. I'm sure they have to get things ready to announce. But even just announcing a few days before the year ended would have been nice. Doesn't help that supposedly every other galaxy device is exploding (in captivating internet articles) every often. Still love Samsung just a little disappointed. But at least they'll probably actually announce the true cause instead of sort of guessing.
Just wait. They will spin it to put the blame on one of their suppliers, rather than admitting it's Samsung's fault. Whatever they say, I'll be a lie. I'll be SHOCKED if Samsung openly admits fault.
Not possible. Their suppliers are still a division of the same company.
I think they will admit fault. It's actually to their benefit if they do.
Why have you made up your mind before hearing what they have to actually say?
Naz. They are gonna time it for just after CES so that it gets diluted with all the CES coverage.
And so they don't have to answer a ton of questions regarding it during CES.
Yay! I had to wait till this year to find out why the phone I waited for half of next year made the rest of last year some lower faction of Hell for me!!
Time travel gets confusing to me as well.
Hahaha noticed that as well. Brilliant timing.
I have a feeling that the fault may lie in the phone's very design,
I've said all along that the circuitry that regulates battery charge/discharge was poor design... That's where I'll put my money
My assumption: battery enclosure was too thin to withstand the heat and pressure, to make the device more thinner. Either to lose few miliamps of capacity or few micrometer thinner enclosure.