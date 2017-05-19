The best Chromebook is going Pro.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus has been around for a while, having been announced at CES and released shortly after. The higher-end, professional-aimed Samsung Chromebook Pro, which was delayed from the original launch window, is finally coming to stores May 28.

The Chromebook Pro is the best Chromebook Samsung has ever built, and it comes with a 360-degree hinge, a 12.3-inch 2400x1600 touchscreen display, an included pen and Google Play Store apps, which will be on the stable channel rather than the beta channel most Chromebooks are currently using apps on.

Andrew reviewed a pre-production Chromebook Pro in the spring while Google Play apps were in beta, and it will be interesting to see how things have changed since that early look. The Samsung Chromebook Pro will be available at Best Buy, Amazon, Samsung's website, and the Shop Samsung app for $549.