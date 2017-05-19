The best Chromebook is going Pro.
The Samsung Chromebook Plus has been around for a while, having been announced at CES and released shortly after. The higher-end, professional-aimed Samsung Chromebook Pro, which was delayed from the original launch window, is finally coming to stores May 28.
The Chromebook Pro is the best Chromebook Samsung has ever built, and it comes with a 360-degree hinge, a 12.3-inch 2400x1600 touchscreen display, an included pen and Google Play Store apps, which will be on the stable channel rather than the beta channel most Chromebooks are currently using apps on.
Andrew reviewed a pre-production Chromebook Pro in the spring while Google Play apps were in beta, and it will be interesting to see how things have changed since that early look. The Samsung Chromebook Pro will be available at Best Buy, Amazon, Samsung's website, and the Shop Samsung app for $549.
Chromebooks
Reader comments
Pretty sweet
I hope this means that the play store will be released to other Chromebook models soon as well
Personal opinion but I think 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM would have been sweet and an instant buy.
Oh man. I got an Asus Flip a few weeks ago, and I'm nearing the end of the return window. I wonder if I should return it and get this instead...
Is there any indication for price?
$549
Very interesting chromebook, might get one while in the US this summer, too bad it's not coming to Europe. Also : sorry eahinrichson for reporting your comment, meant to upvote and missed, haven't figured out how to undo the reporting.