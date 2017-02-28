All Galaxy phones running Marshmallow and above will get RCS messaging.
Samsung acquired RCS operator NewNet Canada back in November, and the South Korean manufacturer is now integrating NewNet's technologies into its phones. To that effect, the company is expanding RCS services to include "RCS-enabled devices, native/downloadable device clients, cloud-based RCS application servers, an interconnectivity hub among operators and a third-party monetization platform." The company's RCS solution will be available on all Galaxy phones running Marshmallow and above.
Samsung's RCS solution features group chats, video calls, and large file transfers, similar to the likes of WhatsApp and Hangouts. Samsung also mentions that its service will support interconnectivity among other RCS-enabled operators, leading to a seamless experience for customers. Its solution is compliant with the GSMA RCS spec, and Samsung has said that it is partnering with Deutsche Telekom, KT, SK Telecom, T-Mobile and Vodafone to increase the availability of RCS.
The news comes a few days after Google announced a landmark move to pre-install Android Messages — the new avatar of Google Messenger — on phones from over 20 handset manufacturers.
So this is compatible with Google/Jibe RCS or not? If so then RCS just became 100% inevitable for all carriers (just a matter of time) and great news even as Samsung thumbs its nose at Google. If not, and samsung refuses to package Android messenger this is very bad news and "just another brick in the Android fragmentation wall".
It's compatible with the GSMA spec, so it should work with Android Messages.
While it does mention the GSMA protocol it fails to mention google's universal profile which is what concerns me.
The new GCMA protocol is the Universal profile so yes it will work with others using Android Messages. The key here in the US is getting all the Carriers to switch on RCS so Android Messages and now Samsung phones using their own stock messenger will work.
My question is, how will carriers screw this up?