It'd be more surprising if they weren't.
The just-released Samsung Galaxy S8? Old news. The Korean media is already trying to sniff out details of Samsung's first major handset for 2018, presumably the Galaxy S9.
According to Korean site The Investor, citing a report in local outlet Aju Business Daily, Qualcomm and Samsung are already hard at work on the processor that'll power the Galaxy S9, which it claims will go by the name Snapdragon 845.
The 845 will reportedly be manufactured by TSMC or Samsung, both of whom have 7-nanometer manufacturing processes in the works, and due to be ready for production in 2018. The 835 is manufactured by Samsung as part of a deal that reportedly ensured its own phone got the new chip first. A similar arrangement could be possible for next year's handset.
We don't yet know exactly what kind of improvements the Snapdragon 845 might bring, but we sure can guess it'll be:
- Faster than this year's chip ✔️
- More power-efficient than this year's chip ✔️
- Support fancy cellular things that your carrier probably can't do ✔️
- Be 10 more than the current Snapdragon 835 ✔️
Reader comments
If Samsung still has those silly curved screens it won't matter a bit to me.
Exactly, will not touch this fragile looking all glass, curved glass smartphone with a ten foot pole, whose crazy idea was this, thinking a smartphone that you carry with your all day long should be made like fine china.
Never had a problem with my gs7 edge. Have you even used it for couple of months ?
Edge screens are a gimmick, also more prone to damage.
Most the flagships now perform well. They need to concentrate on getting killer battery life.
Ill be buying the S9 since I have the S7 Edge.
Whatever the S85 has, keep it up. Battery life has been amazing on my s8+
Add another $100 on the phone price ✔️
The guys in the picture are showing how big their packages are.
Lol... I was thinking the same
And it still won't be able to scroll through a list smoothly.
✅ And it will still lag behind the equivalent Exynos chip set in performance and battery life. YAY!