The Google Pixel returns to Canada.

It took a few months, but the most striking colo(u)r of the Google Pixel is now available in Canada.

Available for pre-order at Rogers, the country's largest carrier, the 'Really Blue' Google Pixel costs the same as its black and white counterparts — $199 on a 2-year Premium+ Share Everything plan and $899 outright — but Google is throwing in a $100 Google Store gift card for good measure. And, for better measure, it's offering the Daydream VR headset for just $29 with each signup.

The 'Really Blue' model has a white front, which may not be ideal for that Daydream VR headset, but it's the back and sides that are truly truly interesting. Why Google hasn't been able, or willing, to sell that particular model through its own e-commerce store in Canada is unclear, but since carrier exclusives are pretty rare these days, one can imagine that Rogers likely like this plan in its back pocket for some time.

See at Rogers