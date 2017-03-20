Nougat update is now live for most Galaxy S7 and S7 edge variants in Canada.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge made its way to Canadian carriers SaskTell, Bell, Virgin Mobile, Eastlink, Videotron and Freedom Mobile last week, and the 1.2GB OTA update is now rolling out to Rogers and Telus subscribers.

The update brings a slew of new features, including a redesigned UI, display scaling options, multi-window mode, in-line notification replies, and much more. If you're rocking either an S7 or S7 edge from Rogers or Telus, head into your phone's settings to see if an update is available for your device.

Already picked up the Nougat update? How are you liking the changes?