The story of how one of the most ambitious technology projects in history almost came to be.
Project Ara will always be one of the most fascinating and tragic stories in the history of smartphones. From its strange rise in 2013, boosted by its proximity (and similarity) to competitor Phonebloks, to its eventual goal of being released as a barebones $50 kit to enable low-income families in developing nations access to the internet, its ambition was always evident.
But in September 2016, after Regina Dugan left ATAP, the Google division in charge of Ara, for a job at Facebook, then-new head of hardware at Google, Rick Osterloh, suspended the project.
In the intervening three years, though, Ara developed a loyal and vocal group of supporters, many of whom mourned the project's passing with considerable emotion.
Harrison Weber of Venturebeat has the full story of how Ara came to be and what, with a few different decisions along the way, it might have been.
The sheer audacity that brought Ara to life — a phone you could create, block by block — made it impossible for [it] to succeed.
The dream of Ara: Inside the rise and fall of the world's most revolutionary phone
I knew it wouldn't work. I should work for Google but taxis it is!
That's not true. If you take a look at the Greg K-H Linux lead developer G+ posts, a lot of companies got interested on "greybus" concept of modular phones, and some notebooks and phones in a near future will rely on it. The code that will handle these conections are now part of Linux Kernel.
Not entirely a "failure"
Thank you mister, i did not know about this.
Now i'l have a great deal to read up on and some tinkerin in the future to do :)
People who "know" things won't work do not belong on the forefront of science and technology, or at companies like Google.
They call these"moonshot" projects for a reason, they know they probably won't be feasible, the goal is to try anyway and see if you can make it work.
If everyone always listened to the people who know things won't work, we'd likely be reading from pieces of vellum by candlelight...
It's a real shame, if not a surprise, that project Ara failed... Hopefully the next big thing will be just as cool and manage to stick!