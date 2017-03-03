The Pixel has been one hard phone to get these last few months, and nobody is more painfully aware of that than Google.

While speaking to AndroidPit at Mobile World Congress 2017, head of Hardware Development at Google, Rick Osterloh, about Pixels, present and future. None of the answers should surprise you, but it's nice to see that Google acknowledges the obvious.

Yes, the Pixel is hard to get

Osterloh acknowledged the perpetual 'Out Of Stock' listed for the company's first premium flagship. While he wouldn't say exactly what was holding up supply from meeting demand, he said that it's the biggest problem from the Pixel they want to fix for the next model.

A new Pixel is coming in the fall

If we had an actual release date to share this early in the year, that... would be magnificent. Sadly, we don't, but Osterloh did say this: "There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it... You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now." So, if we're going to follow that rhythm, then the Pixel 2 will be coming in the fall.

Oh, and if you were hoping Google would return to more affordable Nexus-style phones with the next Pixel, then Osterloh can rain on your Pixel parade right now: "Pixel stays premium." This should surprise exactly no one, but if you'd been carrying a torch for a Google-branded phone in the $300-$400 range, you're going have to carry that Nexus 5X a while longer.