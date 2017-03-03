The Pixel has been one hard phone to get these last few months, and nobody is more painfully aware of that than Google.
While speaking to AndroidPit at Mobile World Congress 2017, head of Hardware Development at Google, Rick Osterloh, about Pixels, present and future. None of the answers should surprise you, but it's nice to see that Google acknowledges the obvious.
Yes, the Pixel is hard to get
Osterloh acknowledged the perpetual 'Out Of Stock' listed for the company's first premium flagship. While he wouldn't say exactly what was holding up supply from meeting demand, he said that it's the biggest problem from the Pixel they want to fix for the next model.
A new Pixel is coming in the fall
If we had an actual release date to share this early in the year, that... would be magnificent. Sadly, we don't, but Osterloh did say this: "There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it... You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now." So, if we're going to follow that rhythm, then the Pixel 2 will be coming in the fall.
Oh, and if you were hoping Google would return to more affordable Nexus-style phones with the next Pixel, then Osterloh can rain on your Pixel parade right now: "Pixel stays premium." This should surprise exactly no one, but if you'd been carrying a torch for a Google-branded phone in the $300-$400 range, you're going have to carry that Nexus 5X a while longer.
Reader comments
Well, I'll be looking forward to the next Pixel.
I just hope many of its flaws on the first one is addressed and resolved in the second one.
Premium is fine, as long as they correct obvious shortcomings.
1. Better water resistance
2. Better speaker(s)
3. Trim the bezels (not non-existent)
4. OIS
5. Slightly better battery (regular pixel)
6. Normal availability
Sounds reasonable
2nd this
Good list. Might not make most people's list, but I'd add Wide angle or Zoom camera. Either increases the situations I can get the photo I want. I don't expect to see either though.
7. Availability on all carriers.
Are the current Pixel phones not compatible with any of the major carriers?
I think he means "sold by all carriers". For instance, WiFi calling would be supported by AT&T, unlike now where the Nexus 5X supports it but AT&T won't recognize it. All that being said, I would still buy from the Play store so I wouldn't have to rely on the carrier for updates.
Completely agree. Not only do I think it would sell better, but you wouldn't have Verizon going around saying the Pixel is exclusive to them, when it works fine with the other major carriers.
I agree, but would qualify your better water resistance to being "water proof" and better speakers to be good front facing stereo speakers.
Agree with a lot on your list, but I don't think OIS will make it.
Google is a software company first and foremost, and will most likely spruce up their software processing such as HDR+ so that OIS may not be needed.
If the Pixel 2 is premium, I hope that the price of the first Pixel will go down (and no, not just by $50) when that one comes out.
Considering the trouble they've had keeping supply up, I doubt there will be any discounting. They'll simply stop producing and move on to the next one.
Looking forward for the Pixel 2.
That's on the top of my list for this year.
Maybe the old Pixel will be more available and at a lower price by then.
It's an interesting cycle. (Maybe someone knowledgeable about the manufacturing of devices can chime in) When does Google decide to stop the production line of the Pixel and Pixel and start on the Pixel 2? Would they overlap production or discontinue the old as soon as the Pixel 2 is officially announced?
Google had a great formula for the Pixel and Pixel XL, but it seems they didn't go "all in" in terms of production. How could they?
Rumors are circulating about the successor, but the coveted 128GB models aren't widely available.
Here's my hope for Google's 2017 premium flagship - 1. Camera quality remains best in class. 2. 64GB and 256GB models 3. Larger capacity battery w/ wireless charging. 4. Water resistance 5. No carrier exclusivity. 6. Increased production.
32GB is ok as long as SD card added.
It won't be
I'm with you on your suggestions.
Wow, cant remember a company moving on to a new version while still not able to ship the current version. I sure hope they invest in their supply chain.
What supply chain is that ? HTC makes the phone and has had that supply chain in place for many years. It's inexcusable to not have availability.
Google asked consumers to pay between $649 and $869 for their Pixel. From the reviews and talking with owners, its safe to say that many people believe the price to be worth it. I didn't buy a Pixel, but I think that price is appropriate as well. After all, we got the best in class camera, supersmooth Android, and exclusive-at-the-time Google Assistant. Solid build quality, decent screen and sound as well.
Before Google follows suit behind Apple and Samsung by annually raising the price of their flagship, I hope they consider this:
Not everyone who wanted a Pixel in 2016 or 2017 got one. It's the overall sales that determined how much people really liked the Pixel and Pixel XL. The marketing campaign and Google's efforts in general are a success in regards to the Pixel.
Now how about this. I'm not saying Google owes us anything, because they make the product and they set the price. It's theirs to sell for whatever they want. No one is forced into a Pixel, and there are plenty of other options. Wouldn't it be nice for Google to buck the trend of increased costs in 2017 to gain even more ground on Apple and Samsung? Don't drop the price, but perhaps a marginal price bump or stay the same but making the following improvements.
For me a premium 32GB mobile device (Apple or Android) is all wrong in 2017. Base should be 64GB, and to kill off the micro SD card argument, offer a 256GB (at a similar cost of the 128).
Water resistance is a real concern and priority for consumers. I hope that Google responds to that in 2017.
Once you make a best-in-class camera, especially when you're just entering the game, it's what you have to do EVERY year. People are expecting the best camera from the Pixel 2.
Wireless charging IS important. It's making its way into cars, restaurant tables, airport stations, and more devices are including it, Apple is working on it. Google....don't get left behind.
If a 64GB or 128GB is available with a large battery, I will buy.
I'm not holding my breath for SD Card storage!!!!
Yep, Google should offer storage capacity (64 and 256). While 256GB of on-board doesn't offer more than 64GB on board + 256GB or more MicroSD, it will eliminate apprehensions about not having enough space to store HD movies offline, install daydream apps, and whatever other media people like to carry with them.
I just mutli-carrier availability, I'm using my work Pixel from Verizon on my Personal T-Mo line and I'm sold on this phone. It's really really solid. The camera alone is worth the price.
"Rick Osterloh explained at MWC why the current Pixel is so hard to keep in stock..."
"While he wouldn't say exactly what was holding up supply from meeting demand, he said that it's the biggest problem from the Pixel they want to fix for the next model."
Ouch the Pixels were too ugly.
Yep, so ugly they're unable to keep up with demand and they're making a second one.
I can't see upgrading to the Pixel 2 because the Pixel for me is so great, but I'm really looking forward to the Pixel 3.
Hold on a second....I'm not understanding what you're saying here. All we know is that the Pixel 2 is coming. We don't know what features it will have or how much better it will be than the current Pixel.
If the Pixel is so great for you, how could you possible be really looking forward to the Pixel 3? (Assuming a Oct. 2018 release).
Not trying to knock you or what you're saying, but I think it's a little premature to discount the Pixel 2, but really look forward to the 3rd.
It would be nice to see them do a premium and not so premium version.
I think it is pretty obvious what needs to be improved on the pixel 2.
Thank god it's still premium and provide an alternate to carrier controlled Galaxy phones.