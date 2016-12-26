The NVIDIA Shield Android TV box is getting a boost of firepower with the release of GoNNER.

Call me old-fashioned, but there's nothing more that I love than a well-made 2D platformer. Throw in frantic gunplay, procedurally drawn levels, and roguelike elements and you've got GoNNER, the latest noteworthy addition for the NVIDIA Shield Android TV box. Developed by Art in Heart and published by Raw Fury Games, it's an incredibly stylish action-platformer that's reminiscent of games like DownWell and Super Meat Boy, and is well worth it's discounted $6.69 price tag.

The first thing that strikes you when you load the game up for the first time is the cartoon-creepy graphics and outstanding music and sound design. The developers really nailed the overall art style, with cleverly designed enemies and procedurally generated levels that feel as if they're literally being hand-drawn around your character as you progress. It's a game that you need to experience for yourself, as descriptions do no justice.

You play as a character named Ikk who — with some help from the specter of Death itself — is on a mission to cheer up his best friend Sally, a beached whale, by exploring a sprawling, ever-evolving underground hellscape in search of a present. That's the backstory, though it never factors into the actual gameplay much outside of visiting Death when you die, and occasionally visiting Sally for some health. The developers really nailed the overall art style, with cleverly designed enemies and procedurally generated levels that feel as if they're literally being hand-drawn around. One thing to prepare yourself for — this is a game where you're going to die... a lot. Early and often. GoNNER offers no tutorials or exposition, so you're thrown right into the game and expected to just figure things out as you go. Since every playthrough is slightly different than the last, the emphasis is placed on the player to improve their skills rather than simply memorizing level layouts.

Ikk requires three items before heading into battle — a head, a weapon, and a power-up. These are all collectible items, discovered at random points throughout the game, and each offers different abilities and advantages for your character. Heads will affect the way your character moves and also your health. Power-ups offer special abilities, such as weapon reloads or a brief blast of rapid fire, that you can use infinitely with a short cooldown period after each use. These new items are often found in secret areas scattered throughout the game and unlocked via mysterious parameters.

The trick to mastering GoNNER is unlocking as many heads, powerups, and guns as possible, then experimenting to find the combination that works best with your gameplay style. It's all about making calculated compromises. Your first head, for example, seems like a good option with its ample hitpoints — that is until you discover that it's prone to pop off whenever you get hit, requiring you to carefully recollect it without getting hit again or else it's game over. When you eventually unlock a sturdier head with less health, you have an important choice to make.