If you're tired of the crazy weather patterns and walking into a house that is the wrong temperature, you need to get a smart thermostat now. The ability to control the temperature in your home from anywhere using your smartphone is amazing, and right now you can save on Nest's Smart Learning Thermostat. Several retailers have dropped its price down to just $219, which is a savings of around $30.
You can pick one up at this price from:
While $219 may seem like a big investment to replace something in your house that still works, you'll also want to think about the long-term savings potential here. With Nest's learning feature you may be able to reduce the costs associated with heating and cooling your house by up to 30%, which means it could eventually pay for itself over time.
I have had this for two months now a days have saved a third since installing it as i can program it ans only switch it on when i need to to not waste energy.
If they are dropping the price, should I assume that a newer version will be released soon? I was at Best Buy yesterday and was going to buy one, but decided to wait until this weekend. I'm thinking I may hold off.
This seems more like a routine type of sale than a blowout IMO. I wouldn't worry too much about that.
They've been at 199 in the past as well.