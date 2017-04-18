Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on an unlocked ZTE Axon 7!
One of the best low-cost flagships, the ZTE Axon 7, is available through Newegg's eBay store at a pretty great price of $330. This is a savings of around $70 on the already-affordable smartphone. It features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.
ZTE recently released the Nougat update, making this an even better value for the price. It also comes with dual front-facing speakers, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and is Daydream-ready so you can immerse yourself in VR.
This deal is set to run through Monday, April 24, or while supplies last. If you are looking for a new, unlocked smartphone, you won't want to pass this deal up!
Save your money. MiFavor is still bad.
I disagree, I went from a pixel, to an S7 EDGE, and this axon 7 beats them all. I'm running nova prime and it's incredibly fast, and if course the best sound system in any smartphone. I'm selling my onkyo dp x1 DAP because the sound on thus phone, kills it. And don't forget, there's a reason why it made the list of the 10 best smartphones of 2016.
You say this on every post and forum.... Are you paid by ZTE?
Good phone, i preferred the feel of the Axon7 over the S7 I ended up with; I only swapped cos i needed GearVR dev access.
If sound and value are your top priorities then sure, its a good buy. But the Pixel is a better phone overall. Especially if software and camera are your top priorities.
The comparable Pixel XL is more than twice the price of the Axon 7, and the regular Pixel is too if you need more than 32GB of storage. I'm not saying that everyone should buy the Axon 7, but I certainly wouldn't recommend a Pixel XL (or Pixel, not that you can actually buy one) to anyone at full retail price. For what it's worth, The 20MP camera on the Axon is actually quite a bit better than the Pixel in good lighting conditions, but the Pixel is much better in the dark. Whether you favor the Axon 7, OnePlus 3, Honor 8, Moto G5 Plus, or a used GS7, any of these would be be $300-500 less than a Pixel, and make the Pixel impossible to recommend to anyone who cares at all about value.
Does this work on Verizon?
I have one of these as a backup and it is insanely good, not just for the price. They're really bad with timely security updates, but their skin is actually not half bad and Nova works well if you don't like it. Battery life is great, particularly standby time. The sound quality is insane both from the front facing stereo speakers, and the DAC with a good set of headphones. The screen is pretty close to Samsung AMOLED quality, and it's fast too. Not OP3t fast, but fast enough. At this price it's a steal.