One of the best low-cost flagships, the ZTE Axon 7, is available through Newegg's eBay store at a pretty great price of $330. This is a savings of around $70 on the already-affordable smartphone. It features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.

ZTE recently released the Nougat update, making this an even better value for the price. It also comes with dual front-facing speakers, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and is Daydream-ready so you can immerse yourself in VR.

This deal is set to run through Monday, April 24, or while supplies last. If you are looking for a new, unlocked smartphone, you won't want to pass this deal up!

