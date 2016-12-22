Some of us have seen through the T-Mobile hype. Others need to catch up.
As we near the CES show in Las Vegas the first week of January, T-Mobile is hyping up yet another "Un-carrier" event. Unlike previous iterations we're now done with sequentially numbering these Un-carrier releases (I think we'd be at 13 now?), and instead it's being marketed as "Un-carrier Next." Truth be told the iterations of Un-carrier releases really started to lose meaning for me around version 4 or 5, and at this point it's all a bit tiring.
With each subsequent Un-carrier announcement, the novelty of the concept wears off — you can only reinvent the system so many times. As T-Mobile has found things that grow its subscriber count and increase revenues, it all of a sudden isn't so interested in completely flipping the wireless world on its head every six months. This is a reasonable response to the situation from a company that was just a couple years ago struggling to keep customers, losing money, and looking for merger and buyout options. So as soon as you right the ship, you get a bit more conservative and stay the course. T-Mobile has well and truly surpassed Sprint, its subscriber growth is high and steady, and perhaps most importantly it has the general public thinking it's still the scrappy upstart carrier that's trying new things.
It's undeniable that T-Mobile changed the mobile network landscape when CEO John Legere took over at the end of 2012 and started making big changes in 2013 — that was the golden age of when "Un-carrier" actually meant something. But now, a few years on, things have regressed to the mean and T-Mobile is once again just one of the big players, doing most of the same things Verizon, AT&T and Sprint do.
After completely changing the way that U.S. mobile consumers look at buying phones by separating the cost of the plan and device, T-Mobile has fallen back to the same exact offerings as everyone else. Huge seasonal buying incentives, monthly payment plans, buy-one-get-one deals that lock you in and family plans all bring us back to the bad old days of being tied into contracts. T-Mobile doesn't want you to bring your own phone or buy outright anymore — sales staff are pushing JUMP and mid-cycle upgrade promotions as hard as possible, hoping to make it tough to leave.
T-Mobile is arguably less flexible and less consumer friendly than the competition.
Once the carrier that was all about giving you lots of data and freedom to use it how you want, T-Mobile has now fallen back to leaning on gimmicks and "features" of its plans to entice customers. Rather than having lots of plan choices for you to configure as you see fit, with easy-to-understand add-ons when you wanted more, T-Mobile now gives you one plan (with a couple variations if you dig hard enough) — and if you don't like it, tough luck. Power users don't like reduced-speed tethering, down-scaled streaming video resolution and other restrictions, and that's really only a problem because your only other choice is to choose a different carrier. And funnily enough, it's now Verizon and AT&T that are doing a better job of simply letting you pay for data and use it how you want on whatever device you want.
With these changes, of course, have come cost increases. It's well documented that T-Mobile's plans slowly but surely increased in price over the past three years as they were tweaked and tuned to target the broadest number of people and get more money out of the fringes. At the same time, low-cost plans (aside from prepaid offerings) have disappeared simply because the carrier offers just a single plan. Now with the new ONE plan, your entry point for T-Mobile postpaid service is $70 per month — AT&T is $50, Verizon is $55 (of course, without unlimited data). It's all about ARPU: Average Revenue Per User.
This is no longer the carrier of the savvy — it's for the average consumer.
Now don't get me wrong, I know that T-Mobile is really just offering what the public "wants" right now — and I can't fault a business for doing that and maximizing profits all the same. But that, in itself, is the biggest sign that T-Mobile is no longer driving the industry forward, but simply going through the motions with the other carriers. T-Mobile used to be the one that stood apart from the rest, pushing the envelope in ways that the big carriers wouldn't dare for fear of losing their massive subscriber base that brought in oh-so-much money. It used to be the savvy choice for those who didn't want to deal with the big carrier nonsense of paying for things you didn't want and could instead make a smart decision on a plan that gave them the most value every month.
T-Mobile used to mix things up, making you look at your current carrier and say "wow I'm stuck in the past over here." Now, you may look at your AT&T or Verizon plan and think you're in a better situation than if you switched to T-Mobile. And I doubt "Un-carrier Next" will do anything to change that.
I love tmo, been with them since like 09, yeah a while. But after this new 1 plan my confidence is at an all time low with the company
I've been a customer of all four carriers, and have never been happier than with T-Mobile. I get a lot of value for the price (constant international traveller), I get a tower booster in my house so I always have full bars, and no coverage problems anywhere else. Their customer service is by far the most pleasant. As long as they keep it up, I'll gladly be giving them my money every month.
Love T-Mobile.. I've used the 4G LTE International.. ahem.. Unlimited International data many many times.. Mexico, Russia, Spain, Finland, Sweden & more with no issues.
If you don't need a ton of data, prepaid is the way to go. I use ultra mobile and I pay $26 including taxes for unlimited talk, text, and 600mb data. They have a $35 plan for unlimited everything and throttled after 2GB. The big carriers have trained people into thinking they need buckets of data and I'm sure some do, but if you don't look into prepaid and get yourself a good unlocked phone.
Yeah, the fact that TMobile claims they have excellent coverage is a lie. They remind me of boost mobile back in the 00's. The minute you step out of town, you lose coverage or go into roaming. No thanks. Unless you're never traveling and settled down in a big city that you never leave T-Mobile isn't worth it even with all their gimmicks to me. I have a cell phone so I don't have to be limited to a specific area, value is important, but I'm fine with paying extra to be free to roam with coverage.
Maybe where you live that's true. I regularly travel all over Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and Missouri and have the same or better coverage with T-Mo that I had with Verizon. And there's times I have signal on my personal T-Mo phone, but no service on my work ATT phone. We drove from SW Missouri to Orlando FL, and except for about a 30 minute stretch of highway in central Missouri, we all had had 4G LTE on our T-Mo phones the whole way. Interestingly enough, my parents who are on Verizon, lost their signal in the same exact areas as our T-Mo phones. As did our friends with ATT.
But I know that's no true all over. Last year, we drove to MB, Canada, and north of Kansas City we lost signal until we got to the Dakotas. Then I enjoyed my free high speed roaming in Canada, so it made up for it.
Dont agree with this article at all. I left AT&T earlier this year after being with them for over 15 years. TMO is saving me over $65 a month on 4 lines, I get amazing data speeds here in my home area, I get free in flight texting when I travel (I do it a lot every month) and the free data and texting over seas has saved me literally thousands of dollars alone this year. I would never go back unless they get rid of all this.
I can count the number of times I've been inside a T-Mobile store on one hand. Don't expect I'll ever go in one again.
I'm with Verizon and am very happy with the service and coverage. Plus I get a 15% government employee discount. While I would love to switch and get a mid range device that I could pay up front on, I would have to switch to either T-Mobile or Att and end up paying more.
C'mon people. It is what it is. Not every company is going to serve your needs as you want. T-Mobile is just one of the many cell phone companies in the US, join them if it's a good value for your dollar. If not go some place else.
It's always business and T-Mobile isn't in it to loose, they put up the best they can to compete while still trying to make money. I was with AT&T then switched to T-Mobile while I had my company cell from Verizon. But in all, T-Mobile is the best value for my dollar.
So, they give me unlimited data at a reasonable price and give me free food. Sorry AC I'm not gonna get upset.
I don't trust T-mobile after they sold me a brand new phone and plan telling me it was completely unlimited but left out the fact that they throttle just like AT&T yet call it "prioritization."
Whatever...I'll take my family plan and 2 unlimited lines for $30 each while my other 3 lines enjoy "free" 4gigs of LTE data and I'm still under $190 a month.
You must have coverage. Congrats!
Agreed. I have 8 voice lines with 4 gb each, 1 smartwatch line, 2 data lines for tablets, and 1 data line for my vehicle for a total of $140 for 12 lines. (4 lines for $100 + $10 00 per add'l line and the SW line and data lines are all free). I have only 3 of those lines on an EIP because not everyone in my family needs the latest and greatest. No other company can come close to matching that.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
Holy crap! 8 lines?! You're Catholic aren't you? ;-p but no seriously who is this through? i just scrolled to the bottom and saw this comment and it intrigues me because that's an awesome deal!
LOL, 8 voice lines because I also have extended family on my plan. This is through T-Mobile. It's the SimpleChoice plan they offered with 4 lines for $100 and add'l lines for $10 each. It originally came with 2.5 go of data each but they bumped that up to 4 now.
I got the 2 data lines for my tablets when they were offering them for free with a small data allotment of 250 mb each, free for life.
On Magenta Friday I added the smartwatch line and vehicle data line, also free for life.
I switched to T-Mobile at the start of their Uncarrier promotions (about 3.5 years ago I think) and purposefully chose the $70 unlimited data plan just in case they changed plans later. I'm glad I did because I get to keep that and avoid all these changes and video throttling and that mess.
Now, if they force us to change like I think Verizon did, I will NOT be happy!
I thought about switching, but I realized that it'd actually be more expensive on other carriers. The main reason being the cost of phones. My plan on Verizon costs the same as a comparable plan on t mobile, but on Verizon, with a 2 year contract, I can get the latest new high end flagship phone like a Galaxy S7 for free or in the case of the iPhone 7, dirt cheap for $99. No monthly payments, no leasing, you buy it outright for $0-99. But on t mobile and other carriers without 2 year contracts anymore, you still pay roughly the same rates as Verizon, but on top of that, you now need to pay monthly for your phone too and don't own it yet. For high end phones, that's pretty much another $25 a month on top of your current bill for the next 24 months or so depending on your lease agreement. So ultimately, that makes your service more expensive than Verizon or any carrier that still does 2 year contract subsidies.
How much do you pay monthly?
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
I'm part of a share plan so my individual line is roughly $25 and that comes with 20 GB shared. Unfortunately I do not believe Verizon still sells individual plans with 2 year contracts. My phone itself was free so I'm only paying $25 a month, no extra fees or monthly payments on the phone, I owned it from day 1 since I bought it outright for $0.
Since you're part of a family plan and you're only divulging what you're paying to whoever is the account holder that really gives an incomplete picture as to where the cost of the phone is buried in to the total cost of the plan. It is in there though believe it or not.
Sounds good if the math worked out for you. In my case, I sort of needed a new phone anyway, and more importantly, I had awful service with Sprint, so a change was definitely needed.
I've been a customer for a long time. I've supported all of the Uncarrier moves....except the last one. The Unlimited One plan is an abomination. You get unlimited data but in exchange you lose high-resolution video streaming and high-speed tethering. It's not worth it to me. I'm sticking to my traditional Unlimited Data plan for $20 a month (on top of $80 for two lines) until they pry it from my cold, dead hands.
There's a reason for that. Coverage.
Exactly. My names scott as well lol
I shopped Verizon before choosing a plan a few weeks ago, and for the same/similar plan it was 50% more. T-Mobile may not be what it used to, but it's still world's cheaper than Verizon.
I have a prepaid T-Mobile plan that cost $33/month (taxes included). It's only drawback is that I only get 100 minutes of talk time. But I do get 5 GB of data and unlimited text. I'm not much of a phone user so it works for me. I have months go by and never use my cell phone for voice. So for me, T-Mobile is a steal. I just bought a new unlocked Axon 7 Limited Edition from ZTE directly. It works great on T-Mobile and all of their features are supported by the device.
Yeah, dang T-mobile! I'd rather go back to worrying about data limits, doing without service if I drive up to Vancouver, having no tethering capability at all without paying extra... WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT DUDE!?
I used to get paid by tmobile with the bellevue corp calling me for solutions. It use to be a straight forward customer focused good company. I don't know if being german owned has anything to do with it. These past few years tmobile has become the negative that they proclaimed att and verizon to be.
T-Mobile has been German owned since day one. Duestch telecom bought out voicestream and then it became T-Mobile USA
Giving away my age. I was working with Voicestream when it was assimilated by Deutsche Telekom. They continued the customer first approach until recently
For the most part I have to agree. I have three lines on AT&T and definitely look for value that keeps my monthly expenses down even if it's at the cost of the data allowance. I was planning on switching to T-Mobile and even walked in the store ready to do it when my phone broke. I figured if I needed to buy a new phone I might as well make the switch. It was all good until they said we couldn't bring my wife's LG G2 and my son's Moto G because they don't have Band 12, so I'd have to buy 3 new phones instead of 1. I had assumed that since they had all the other T-mo bands they would just miss out on the "better" reception inside buildings and such but they tried to tell me that the phones wouldn't work at all. I knew that was a lie because I tested the phones with a prepaid T-mo sim and I knew I had good coverage.
Needless to say I walked out still an AT&T customer. A month later my wife said she would like a new phone and that was just after T-Mobile introduced ONE and if we ended up switching we would actually be paying $30 a month more than on AT&T plus new phones. I'm cheap -- I know that -- compared to many here who might spend around $200 a month for phone service but the way I see T-Mobile is now one of the worst choices to switch to so they really have become the RE-Carrier. And I suspect that was the plan all along.
This, exactly. I go back and forth between AT&T and Verizon at times, depending on their promos (we keep unlocked carrier free phones). But every time I've looked at T-Mobile, it's either too complicated, not any cheaper, or not enough savings to justify the lesser network coverage.
You are full of crap. They will allow you to get service and just have a SIM. I put my sons Honor 5 on TMO with no problem and my daughters moto G, but were on ATT before that.
Why are you being a dick? Were you there? No you weren't, so don't tell me I'm full of crap because your experience was different. WTF
The one thing I wish t mobile never did to change the industry was how they changed the carrier plans and phone pricing. I actually much rather prefer the older 2 year contract plans where you can get a high end flagship phone for free and you own it immediately. I know the price of the phone goes is technically reflected in your plan, and hypothetically t mobile's concept was supposed to make plans cheaper, but that's clearly not the case and plans either cost the same or are more expensive than they used to be with 2 year contracts and now on top of that you need to pay monthly or outright for your phone. I miss the days when high end phones were either free or dirt cheap. I'm fortunate to still be on a 2 year contract with Verizon, that's how I got my Galaxy S6 for free and my Verizon plan is cheaper than T mobile too. Idk how much longer Verizon will keep doing 2 year contracts though. I'm going to dread the day when I finally have to pay the same or more for my plan while also having to pay for my phone too.
You were being tricked by subsidies all that time, you've been shown the light, and now you want the wool pulled back over your eyes. People are strange.
Carrier subsidies are definitely better. With what t mobile and everyone else is doing now, you're literally paying the same rates, but now you also have to pay for your phone too. Why pay more for the same thing?
You paid for the phone with subsidies as well over two years
It may have seemed like it back then, but the switch to these new plans today has proven that carriers are still charging the same price, in many cases more than before. And like I said, on top of that, you now have to pay for your phone monthly. I'm still on Verizon's 2 year contract plans right now and it overall costs roughly the same as t mobile and other competitors, but the difference (aside from coverage), is that I can get the latest flagship phones for free or dirt cheap. The concept of these leased phones is that your plan is supposed to be cheaper now that subsidies were removed, but that never happened, instead, plans stayed the same or costed more. Therefore, the 2 year contract model is still the best value for consumers.
Your math needs to be checked.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
I think he understands how subsidies work, what he's saying is that the overall cost has increased with the newer plans. Early cancelation costs increased too.
T-Mobile switched to the non-subsidy pricing scheme for one simple reason: It allowed them to advertise lower plan pricing. No mention was made of monthly device costs. Saving $50/month on the plan doesn't do much when you're spending $90/month on phones.
" You were being tricked by subsidies all that time, you've been shown the light, and now you want the wool pulled back over your eyes. People are strange"
I think you have it backwards, everyone is still locked into 2 years except now you're paying full price for your phone instead of getting a discount.
Let's take iphone for example:
Before you would get the phone at $200 and locked into a 2 year contract. If you wanted out you paid $350 and you're free to go. Total = $550
Now you pay $650 upfront or you finance over 2 years. If you want out you payoff the phone! That totals to $650
And have they reduced their monthly service fees because you are now paying full price for your phone? No they have not. The only way this deal is better is if you hang on to your phone for 3 years or more. i'm sure some people do that, but most want a shiny new toy every 2 years. So you're stuck in perpetual hardware payments. Not a good deal!
YES! That's exactly what most people don't realize these days. They think that John Legere is like a champion of being pro consumer and lowering people's rates by causing the whole industry to stop doing 2 year contracts and subsidized phones, but they've been fooled so hard. Instead they pay so much more overall now. Wireless carriers are still publicly traded corporations that need to make money to impress shareholders.
PS. If your 2 year contracts were renewed around the holidays, you could get the latest iPhones for $99 very often during their sales. But yeah, the best value was definitely back when we had truly subsidized phones. Our plans still cost the same or became more expensive, therefore the value was definitely in the discounts on the phones which no longer exist for most carriers.
You never owned your phone at the beginning of a contract, you only owned it at the end.
Not to mention, smartphones weren't 'free' on contract any longer.
The subsidy was built into the monthly payment, you just didn't see it.
I'd never switch to t-mobile for many reasons, but their push to the US industry to have clarity of phone costs have been a been a great thing for the industry.
" The subsidy was built into the monthly payment, you just didn't see it."
Except they never really removed that subsidy, they just added the cost of the phone on top that. So now you're paying that subsidy price and for the phones. Corporations don't make billions because they are stupid. They've just bamboozled everyone and Legere is the king of it.
They actually did remove it, it just wasn't as large as you were expecting I guess. You also have to factor in that times are different now, you are not getting charged while having minute and text caps. It's not a one for one comparison.
Most phones were subsided ~$400 off of their retail or about $16.67 per month. The numbers are definitely comparable now as they were then and if you get a phone with reimbursements with one of the many phone promotions this holiday season, it's better.
Above all, it's about transparency ;we never used to have it and now we do.
"They actually did remove it, it just wasn't as large as you were expecting I guess. You also have to factor in that times are different now, you are not getting charged while having minute and text caps. It's not a one for one comparison.
Most phones were subsided ~$400 off of their retail or about $16.67 per month. The numbers are definitely comparable now as they were then and if you get a phone with reimbursements with one of the many phone promotions this holiday season, it's better."
Above all, it's about transparency ;we never used to have it and now we do."
The per minute charges and texting charges have always been total bs as evidenced by unlimited calling and texting available today. How much does it really cost to transmit a text message? They were charging $10 and the $20 for that. It was pure profit for them, and now that they can't rip you off on text and voice they've found a way to squeeze consumers for data with an artificial scarcity that they've created. There's no reason other than pure greed all these carriers couldn't offer truly unlimited data.
They can take this transparency and stick it where the sun don't shine. They are all crooks.
And that is why T-Mobile has been refreshing to the industry. Sure they're not like really good guys, nobody believes that, but they have brought an end to some of these ridiculous charges and thievery that you describe.
They actually did remove it but I guess you didn't notice or have not kept up with pricing over the years. I remember when I would try to bring a phone to my carrier that they didn't sell. There was a time where they would not even allow it! When they finally did start to allow it they would still charge me the same amount regardless of where I got the phone. That's a great option we have now, we can bring our own phone and save. Why pay ridiculous full price when you can bring something that's less expensive?
That's why you just buy a phone from the carrier back then directly. Why bring your own phone? It was cheaper to get a free phone from the carrier that you own outright. You used to be able to get the latest iPhones and Galaxies from $0-199 depending. That's the beauty of 2 year contracts, high end flagship phones are dirt cheap. And so far, the cost of 2 year contract plans are still about the same as what t mobile offers now and in some cases cheaper than today. Plus, on top of the mobile's new more expensive plans, you still have to pay for your phone monthly on top of that so it gets a lot more expensive. Carriers want to make more money, their move away from 2 year contracts was obviously to make more money.
Also think of this, with the new format, tmo is giving u a brand new high end phone up front interest free. You make monthly payments interest free. I don't think that happens anywhere else for anything. That is huge. With subsidized plans, u better believe interest was thrown in there. And also, with subsidized plans, you're stilling paying the same rate after the cost of the phone is payed off. Companies were making a killing.
Without a doubt if they had it their way we'd still have subsidized plans, more money in their pocket.
U gotta look at the bigger picture instead of focusing on the 2 parts of the new bill. You do save money in the end
Wireless carriers would never switch to a business model that loses them money. I guarantee you that their new plans are generating them record profits. Like I said, with the old 2 year contracts, yes the cost of the phone was thrown into your plan somehow. But once they got rid of 2 year contracts, they never lowered the price of your plan. Instead, your plan still cost the same, but now you have like $25-30 worth of monthly payments on the phone. You are literally paying more on current t mobile plans than before with their 2 year contract plans. Maybe in the long run your plan is cheaper, but only if you hold onto your same phone for like 4 years after its paid off. However nobody does that, everyone wants the latest and greatest iPhone and galaxies. Therefore, t mobile and other carriers are taking advantage of that and keeping you perpetually locked in a state of higher costs than 2 year contracts. You can scroll through the comments here, many other people have done the math and compared with old T mobile 2 year contract plans as well as current Verizon 2 year contract plans, you are paying at least $20-30 more per month that you used to, totalling up to an extra $240-360 a year on your wireless bill compared to what you used to pay on a 2 year contract. These calculations are based on actual bills that we've all used to pay, after all fees, taxes, and interest. 2 year contracts were undoubtedly cheaper. One more advantage of a 2 year contract was that you owned your phone from the start. As soon as you get your free iPhone 7 from Verizon, you could immediately sell it on ebay if you really wanted to. But on t mobile, until your phone is paid off, you cannot sell it or it will get blacklisted. That is the big difference. Carriers promised the switch from 2 year contracts to these new plans would save you money but they lied and never lowered the price of plans.
The reason carriers switched to this sales model is because they were forced to by competition. Same reason why other consumer friendly policies are picking up in this previously anti-consumer market.
There is plenty of people who don't have to have the latest and greatest. On my family plan of 8 voice lines only 3 have the latest and greatest while the other 5 have devices that are a few generations old. Previously I'd be paying the same for there lines as I would be for the lines that have the latest and greatest but now I only pay more for the ones with the newest devices. I'm one of the 3 that want the latest and greatest so I have Jump on Demand and get a new phone about 3 times a year. On previous plans I would only be able to get one every 2 years. Sure, on my line I will have a perpetual device payment but that was the same back when I could only get a new device every 2 years.
The key is that with the system in place now there is flexibility for the consumer whereas before there was none.
I'm currently paying $24.58/m for unlimited everything, including tax. Granted, I only got the offer through calling the retention team (it's usually $39.32) but still. Why are prices so high for the US mobile networks?
Like every other carrier, they're a business with only one thing one their mind. Mo' money! If it works to their benefit to run it as a customer focused company, props to them. Worked for me and I've been satisfied ever since.
I love tmo. Been with them almost three years now after dumping big red. Best move I've made. Don't understand the hate. I get great coverage across the country, even in small southern towns, music and video is free to stream, wish I used it more, great data speeds, i haven't personally tested the speed, I'm not obsessive. What else? It is very cheap compared to the other two juggernauts. I guess that is all.
Congrats. You get good coverage. Many of us don't.
I have to agree, I think T-Mobile has drifted away from the introduction of revolutionary changes that made Verizon and AT&T make some positive consumer changes in the last 3 to 4 years.
Simple choice plans are still available. They are even listed above the One Plan on their site right now when I look. I will never, ever sign up for an "unlimited" plan that throttles my video and data. However, I am very happy with the simple choice plans that let's me use the data I have paid for however I want. My wife and I are on the 6GB plan and both have maxed out rollover. We pay $80 a month. I'll be damned if I switch to an "unlimited" plan for an extra $40 that has nothing but restrictions and wouldn't benefit me at all since I only use about 3GB a month. There is literally no benefit to me switching unless I want to pay more for lower quality streaming. They must think people are really dumb. I bet the average person doesn't even use more than 5GB a month and with their old plans binge on was a free option so you could choose to throttle yourself and guarantee you never hit data cap.
My wife and I made the exact same decision and got the exact same plan. I use 1-2 a month and she uses 3-4 a month. We have wifi 90% of the time, it's a perfect plan for us.
Love T-Mobile! I'm in Canada and their unlimited NA roaming is great. It's a prepaid service and I know I won't be charged any more than what I'm paying. And entry level prepaid is not $70 as the blogger mentioned, it's more like $40 something with 2 GB of LTE data. I have had a really smooth experience with them so far.
Simplified pricing makes it easier to integrate into a buying company?
It might be just another big carrier for some but for me it's still the best choice. I'd be a fool to think any other network can offer me what I have with T-mobile now. I carry two phones with me all time. One just picks up HotSpot from my main device I get up to 7GB of data HotSpot on each line. Not to mention one of my line is using about 60+ GB of data each month. I know that's a bit extreme but no other network would allow me that for the price of what I'm paying with T-mobile. I'm also very happy to make WiFi calls on my phones even the most low budget phone Tmobile carries. I've gotten two major updates on it for that purpose. Their international plans also come very handy being able to make calls outside the US without having to use another SIM card.
John Legere reminds me of Lars Ulrich from Metallica... I dunno why.
Tmo is the only carrier offering stuff like Music Freedom & BingeOn, which may be redundant if you're a new user, but I'm still on the $50 Simple Choice plan like a lot of people. I don't have to pay for unlimited data because I rarely hit my cap. And with rollover data, rarely has become almost never. And I like JOD tbh. I go through phones like tissue & I don't always want to keep them when I upgrade and now I can make a choice.
Tmo isn't perfect, but they're better than the alternative, imo... This article seems to have a slant but then someone has to be the contrarian.
They have rollover data? Didn't know that. I barely use a gig a month so it doesn't matter to me but that is pretty cool.
They call it Data Stash. You can accumulate up to 20GB. The data in the stash has to be used within 12 months.
"T-Mobile's only plan: $70 starting price"
I don't think it's true. While they advertise only that plan, they'll still subscribe you with previous simple choice plan by a person or phone.
I guess someone from AC got really p!ssed off at t-mobile. Feeding half truth..I guess it is truth weather it is whole or half..
Not true, I tried. They'll upsell you with variations on ONE (ONE a and ONE b I guess) but they won't give you an older plan... not to a new subscriber at least.
I must be a magician then. I signed up for two lines for $80 less than three weeks ago on the simple choice plan. I admit it took me about a half hour to navigate the maze in their website to find it, but it's there. Brought my own phones and using the code FREESIM I got two sim cards for free. So yes, you can still get simple choice as a new subscriber and yes you can do it all online without anyone pressuring you to choose something else. Do they make it worlds easier to get their "One" plan? Most definitely. Is it the only choice a new subscriber has? Absolutely not. Still get free data for streaming music and video, just don't have unlimited data which I don't need.
This article is pure nonsense. They offer the most services for the lowest prices. Because they haven't come up with anything majorly new lately means they are just like Verizon now?? Digits? Unlimited music? Video at 480p is fine and I'm a "power user". 4 lines unlimited on T-Mobile One for $120 from black Friday. Just like AT&T?? What's your motivation for this hit piece, Andrew? Clicks? Verizon buying you guys now too?
You're assuming everybody wants 4 lines. It stinks if you want 2 or 3 lines, and they charge you higher monthly payments for the identical phones on AT&T.
Yeah it seems the "Un-carrier" was short lived and likely deliberately deceptive from its origins.
I've been with T-Mobile 12 years now, never jumping around for better deals on phones, always a loyal customer but I am preparing to make a leap.
I need a new phone and as an existing customer I will STILL pay $779 for a Galaxy S7 Edge. I even called them to inquire about a discount and they told me just keep your eyes open we run specials all the time. I pointed out that the only "specials" they run are specifically and directly aimed towards new customers, not existing customers and bringing and entire family is most often the agenda. He then pointed out that they offer financing and I don't have to pay all at once(?) I said it is as broad as it is long, I don't like financing anything when it can be avoided and financing doesn't equate to a discount.
I am about to jump to the Google Pixel & Project Fi.
So you expect them to subsidize your phone? That's the old way of doing things they ditched years ago.
No, I expect them to give a customer of 12+ years the same price as a new customer, or at least the same price as their competitors. Last year I called in about something completely unrelated and while I was talking to the rep. she said "Mr. H...." you've been with us now for over 11 years. I can provide you a discount of $250 if you want to upgrade your handset." I asked "upgrade it to what?" She said "anything we have available." She provided me her name and the call center she worked from (Charleston, SC) and said if I have any problems tell them to contact her.
I did that so my point is you don't know what you're talking about.
I think the reason that so many people dislike Legere is because of how open he is about things. He's not afraid to speak what is on his mind. At the end of the day he probably still talks to all the other telecom CEO's. Especially dumb and dumber. Legere is a pure genius when it comes to marketing because it puts pressure on the other wireless carriers.
Am I saying they will ever be bigger than AT&T or Verizon? No, they probably won't but I guarantee you that AT&T and Verizon CEO's aren't happy with the number of subscribers they've lost to T-Mobile for the extra's they give.
All I can say is that I've been on all of the carriers except Sprint, the last one being AT&T for almost 10 years, and T-Mobile ever since the launch of Band 12 LTE, has and continues for me to be by far the best in terms of customer service, knowledgeable technicians, response time to answer the phone, device independence if you do want to bring in your own devices, and by a long margin, international plans.
I have a family plan and my parents are also on it. They both travel extensively and our bill is literally half of what it was on AT&T, plus we've had nothing but great service. No accidental overages like AT&T routinely did, no having to wait on hold for 30 minutes to beg them to remove a rogue, BS charge, far less bloatware. The list goes on.
I don't often use Twitter, and when I do, it's usually when I've reached the end of my tether with support from companies. It gets issues resolved. Since switching to T-Mobile in March, I've tweeted positive tweets about their customer service twice...
When they get Band 12 in Phoenix, I'll try them
Unfortunately, US Cellular bought all the B12 here in Oklahoma. But my T-Mo service is excellent without it. If they ever merge with USC, it will be amazing.
Project Fi uses T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Sprint. Just switch to them lol.
do you think this other carrier would keep their prices low and have all kinds of incentives if T Mobile did not have the current CEO. i think not.. my cell bill is less than half of what i would be paying if it not for the current CEO of T mobile
That doesn't make TMobile better.
It does in my eyes.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
So, in other words your carrier is better because of T-Mobile. Got it. Thanks.
$70 bucks and all the music I can stream without using my data? same with video etc. Does anyone think AT&T, Verizon, Sprint will do that? nope. It's all about how far those dollars go, and with the others those dollars don't go that far. As far as throttling goes, who uses that much data? I can understand
streaming, but as I said unlimited music streaming, 70 bucks is worth it.
Fwiw, unlimited talk/text/data is $60 on Sprint.
Are you kidding, Tmobile is the only one which offers Data around the world for free. I have used in so many countries its amazing. Ya its not the best if you end up at the extreme edges of the city. Verizon charges an Arm and a Leg for everything so that once in a year when you go camping in a very remote area you will have network. Been with Tmobile for a long time happy to be with them.
All of these T-Mobile is now Verizon comments should be the other way around. Verizon has been forced to mimic T-Mobile's offerings. Verizon was the king of overages - it was a big reason why I left them - and now they offer "safety mode". You can thank T-Mobile for that. I switched from Verizon to T-Mobile 3 years ago and haven't looked back.
I wanted to love the TMo network, but coverage is more important for me. Spending hours in "no service" areas, or only getting 2G Edge service, wasn't cutting it. Verizon is the only carrier that provides a seamless blanket of network coverage around me. That was enough to switch back.
Hours in a no service area? Give me a break!
I'm not sure why you need a break, but sure, have one.
For me, getting 3G speeds in my home, and no reception two blocks away at the local school, is a big deal. Not everyone cares about reception, and in 80% of the country where TMo has LTE, it's fine for most.
Um, did I miss something with those prices? Verizon may start at 55, but that's 2 gigs of data per month (assuming you're talking about the $35 data +$20 per phone). Remember you have to add $20 on top of the numbers they show. T-mobile still offers a better value. And this is coming from a Verizon customer for 13 years on a grandfathered unlimited plan.
My take is....
I have lines on Verizon and TMO. VZW coverage is a lot better in building and rural areas. Now VZW have rollover data so they are catching up to TMO in that area.
I wish TMO would stop spending millions on the tueday thanks promo give away and make their network better. They keep trying to get me to switch my plan to the new TMO One plan....but that would actually make my bill cost more than my current plan.
Now they are doing away with the Jump and Jump on Demand programs. I might move all my lines back to VZW. Plan pricing is the same anyway and coverage is better.
Where are u guys getting there getting rid of jump programs. I know jump on demand is phasing out but I'm pretty sure regular jump insurance is still available and promoted.
I was told that by the rep in the T-Mo store. He had no reason to lie. He gets the same commission whether it's purchased on Jump, leased, or paid in full.
How does Verizon get away with running a commercial advertising 4 lines for $40 a month when it's actually $60 a month? I went to a store to see about switching and haven't left a store so angry and disappointed since the last time I had to go to Comcast.
The plan they show works out to $40 a month per line before taxes and fees. I assume you looked at a different plan than they listed? It's pretty straightforward so I'm not sure where your issue lied.
It's perfectly ok if they want to charge like the other carriers, but they need to bring back corporate discounts. $110+taxes/fees per month is crazy.
No sure whats good about Tmobile now, $70 bucks for 1 line thats kinda unlimited but in reality its not ? Capped international data (after the 2016 promo runs out), pay for HD content.....what the hell ? I though $50 for 1 line or $80 for 2 was a good deal with 6GB, I didnt switch because LTE international data is capped at 128kbps
Yeah, marketing bollocks is bollocks... Good to keep in mind got pretty much everything.
I agree that going into a T-Mobile store now as a new customer will not get you as great a deal in comparison to the other carriers as it used to. That being said the state of the cellular industry now is much more consumer-friendly than it was when T-Mobile started all of this. If I were a new customer I probably would not immediately go to T-Mobile since they are very comparable with their current plans to the other carriers but since I am locked into one of the older plans I'm thankful for what T-Mobile did and I'll stick with them.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
I agree. As weird as it is for me to say I think Verizon has the plans I would be most interested in as a new customer now. Sprint and T-mobile are on the bottom. Two years ago Verizon and ATT were dead last to me. However, I am on T-mobile's $80 for two lines 6GB each plan and that to me is really good so I stick with them.
T-Mo is no longer pushing the Jump program. Last time I went to the T-Mo store they said they no longer advertise Jump, and they aren't supposed to offer it unless a customer specifically requests it. I did it once, and will never do a lease again.
As far as payment plans on phones, they don't tie you down to anything. You can pay it off whenever you want or buy a phone outright. Not sure how that's a negative.
I've had ATT, Verizon, and now T-Mo. I hated ATT/Cingular. I was happy with Verizon and their service, but it got too expensive/difficult to hang on to my UDP, and I wanted to use unlocked phones like the Nexus. I switched to T-Mo Bout 14 months ago, and I'm very, very happy. We have 7 lines on Simple Choice Unlimited with 14GB of high speed tethering on each line for $180/month. My parents pay almost as much as that for two lines on Verizon and they have to share data.
I'm not bashing any carrier and always roll my eyes when others do. What works for YOU may not work for everyone. Me? I travel mostly in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas and T-Mo gives as good and sometimes better coverage than VZW did. Other people have better luck with VZW. Or ATT. My best friend uses Sprint and loves it.
T-Mo is a business. Period. They are in it to make money. They have great marketing. And for ME and MY family, they are the best deal in the industry.
How does your parents pay that much on verizon? I pay for 184, for 4 lines and that's with taxes and feea
With their debit card, probably online.
But all carriers have device payment plans now. I can buy a Verizon phone outright or pay it installments.
Yeah, after T-Mo started taking the cost of the subsidized phones out of the cost of the plan itself, other carriers started following suit. Just like within the last year, ATT and VZW dropped their contracts.
Again, I'm not saying one is better than the other. But the article stated T-Mo was pushing Jump (which they don't push anymore) and device payment plans to trap customers, which isn't true. T-Mo's payment plans, as well as VZW and ATT's, can be paid off whenever, or phones can be purchased outright. That hardly ties you in a contract.
I'm curious how Andrew Martonik would make purchasing a phone better/more customer friendly.
YOu always paid in full for phones.
Yes, but before T-Mobile and their uncarrier movement, you subsidized the cost of the phone with a 2 year contract. But at the end of 2 years, even though your phone was paid off, the cost of your plan stayed the same. So you used to pay for the phone in full through a contract PLUS some. Or you could buy a phone outright, bring it to Verizon, and guess what? You paid just as much as someone who subsidized their phone.
Because of T-Mobile, contracts are almost a thing of the past. And when your phone is paid off, you stop paying for it. Or if you buy a phone in full, you don't make any payments.
So, again, how does Andrew Martonik suggest phone payment be handled better by T-Mobile?
Except when you do one of those bill credit deals that all the carriers have now.
Article: T-Mobile is like all the other carriers
..yep.
Not EXACTLY. I just bought a Pixel XL from the Google Store. Paid for it in full, it's mine. T-Mobile is going to give me $13/mo in bill credits for the next two years, just for using that Pixel XL on my T-Mobile plan. But if I decide to leave T-Mobile, I don't owe them anything, and they don't take my phone from me. It's a win-win. What other carrier gives you money for buying a phone from someone else? Not a gimmick to get me to switch to T-Mobile, or change plans either. I'm already a customer and I'm keeping my plan.
Yep.... for ME and MY family, they are too... I pounced on that deal they had a while back for 2 unlimited lines for $100. Then last month when they rolled that Magenta Friday deal, I added on two extra unlimited lines at no extra cost... So I'm at 4 unlimited lines for $100/m + taxes and fees. Might as well be a unicorn.
Ride that unicorn into the sunset my friend...lol! Nice deal you got there!
Nice deal!
" As far as payment plans on phones, they don't tie you down to anything. You can pay it off whenever you want or buy a phone outright. Not sure how that's a negative. "
You could have always paid the $350 ETF to get out of your contract when they had 2 year contracts. It was still cheaper than now.
That's the negative.
Im sure the plan was to max out their subscriber base on cheap rates and good feelings then lock them in on the standard business model. Think drug dealers do this too... Once they start losing subscribers they'll launch a new campaign.
Legere looks like a Drug dealer too, one who gets high on his on supply
They are scooping up all of the low credit rating folks. No chance of that blowing up in their faces.
I was waiting to hear this from AC. After the One plan was announced, I said, "Wow...TMo just got really expensive."
It's the same price as the others, for way way more. I just looked up prices. 4 lines for the big three are all $160. With T-Mobile you get unlimited data. With ATT you get 10 GB (shared). With Verizon you 12 GB + 2GB per phone (so it looks like 20 GB total, again shared). Some will say, "well I don't need unlimited." I say, "You don't know how you'll use it until you have it." I used 25 GB by myself, last month. "OMG, why do you need that much data." Why? Because all my photos auto upload as soon as I take them, so I never lose a picture. I have two kids that like to video call, so we video call all the time. I like to watch TV shows online since I don't pay for TV. All of these things add to a great experience where I don't have a leash to keep me back.
On Verizon I have 5 phones, 26 GB's and pay $207.70 after all taxes and surcharges (and $185 before them) . That's for all 5 phone line charges and the plan and account.
The Verizon plan isn't too shabby.
What phones are financed in?
You don't mention financing in your post at all.
What do you mean? I own all 5 phones. If one of them ever get upgraded, they too will be purchased outright.
On T-Mo I have SEVEN lines, all unlimited talk, text, and high speed data and each with 14GB of high speed tethering. Cost before taxes/fees? $180.
I'm proud of you.
You can keep your plan though, I wouldn't want it.
Why not?
Because the service has been impeccable since back before it was Verizon when it was called Bell Atlantic.
Now I have a great price, and great service w/out the shucking and jiving.
You can keep yours, I'm good.
Gotcha. I wasn't being confrontational, it was genuine curious question. I was with Alltel when they got bought out by Verizon a d was very pleased with VZW for several years. When T-Mo caught up to them signal/service wise, I switched, because it was so much cheaper. Now that I have a larger family, they are definitely the best value for us. But I do realize everyone has different experiences, needs, etc. That is why I don't bash carriers or their customers. I don't even bash Sprint anymore. My best friend uses them and loves them.
You never heard of wifi? There's a setting to enable it in your phone.
Verizon's uncarrier plans that were unveiled a few months back seemed like a shot at Tmo. They're great plans.
Many of us saw through the gimmicks and hype from the beginning. Instead of using a solid network with good coverage to bring new subscribers into the fold they relied on gimmicks and marketing. That's not a good thing and it fooled many customers, glad people are looking at them with a more critical eye these days.
So it's clear you haven't used their network in the last couple of years. Gimmicks sure but they backed them up with expanding their coverage. Been a customer for 3 years now. I will take the perks they offer and avoid these over priced **** plans Verizon and At&t offer. Though I do not like T-Mobiles current plan.
Their coverage is still God awful, for anyone not in major cities
LoL, you have not used thier network in years.... get a life
Actually, even in the cities I've noticed that a lot of the times while underground in the subway, Verizon and AT&T will have full coverage but sprint and t mobile will often completely lose coverage while in the subway. This was last observed as of a few weeks ago and has been on going over the past several years.
It's really simple why. Tmo is using a higher carrier frequencies , which has a harder time to penetrate concrete buildings and underground facilities. This is changing rapidly actually as they switching for lower FRs. Their band 12 is all about that. In a couple of years these old wife tales will be forgotten at least by the technically mindful. But trolls will be trolls no matter what.
Well until that happens, t mobile coverage will still be ineffective in thick buildings or underground. It's not trolling, it's a simple fact that anyone can test right now and see for themselves. But sure, once t mobile switches to lower frequencies then it won't be a problem anymore. If I'm not mistaken though, Verizon and AT&T own the best low frequency bands, particularly Verizon and their C block frequencies or something along those lines, so no matter what, these carriers will always have the best reception indoors and underground. I can tell you that even on AT&T while riding the subway, there are still occasions when you get deep in the tunnels that you'll still lose signal or get very weak signal. I'm sure Verizon would be roughly the same too, maybe a little better. Who knows how t mobile would fare at that point. And Sprint simply never stood a chance underground at all. If I'm not mistaken, Sprint doesn't own enough low frequency bands. They invested too much in high frequency bands for their old 4G WiMaxx network. It's a shame WiMaxx lost, it had a lot of potential and some advantages over LTE at the time.
I'm not saying you're trolling but there will be people in the future for sure who will be repeating outdated info without bothering with the facts. Verizon and AT&T were hording these FRs indeed from government auctions a few years back, but they not all being utilized and they will have to use it or sell it based on those contracts from the FCC. Like I've said changes are happening right now but it will take time to reach every major markets. I live in the rural Sonoma co. in CA, [north of SF] and the changes over the last 3 years were staggering for the better.
Well I'm currently on T-Mobile and I get great reception in cities and outside of the building that I work in. Of course, the building in which I spend ten hours a day, no reception whatsoever. No texts, no calls, no data. Right outside of the building, great reception. Y'know, wives tales, though.
Lol Prove it kid.
Happens here too. Even with VZW but not AT&T
Person A lives in a major city so coverage is good. there are millions of people like person a. so tell me why i, as the tmo CEO, would push for better coverage in places with substantially fewer people. these infrastructures aren't cheap to install or maintain. so if the profit margin isn't large enuf for that area its not gonna happen. get over it.
its the same reason small towns don't have mass transit.
Why not ask the two largest carriers in the country? Not everyone stays in the city limits at all times
1. you need coverage where you live and where you work being that they are where you spend most of you time.
2. AT&T and Big red have already built the infrastructure i mentioned.
3. its the same thing with cable providers. you cant have fios in west bubblefuck because they aren't going to pay millions for your 100 dollars a month.
I don't live in a major city. In fact the area I live in is rural. I'm on 180 acres, and my coverage with T-Mobile is fine.
Yeah, because you're probably actually on one of At&t's towers that T-Mobile leases. Try using some network data and see what happens, T-Mobile will kick you off the network.
How is unlimited streaming music with touching your data allocation gimmick? They also got the ball rolling on unlimited video as well which has been copied by others......I can see the T-Mobile Tuesdays as a gimmick, but I've never got caught up in that. If they really want to impress, they can come out and say they wont put anymore bloat on their phones, and simply put their apps up on Google Play store, that would increase their user base.
You're right, spitting in the face of net neutrality is way worse than a gimmick.
I knew the moment they introduced binge on they were going to screw everyone over with it eventually. Their One Plan has done that. Now binge on is required or $25 a month to remove and you have to request HD passes every day to not limit the throttling if you decide to pay the outrageous fee. Screw that. It's no wonder they think Trump will make a great president.
Hmmm.......Lol, T-Mobile is pure genius...
Sorry snowflake, Trump won and will do great as a president. Not like the loser in office now. Grow a pair!!!
I love calling whiny babies, aka liberals, Snowflakes. Lol.
What even funnier is that trump is the biggest crybaby of all.
King snowflake, if you will
His skin is thinner than rice paper
Can't tell if trolling or just stupid. T-Mobile does not charge you $25 a month to remove binge on. I'm not sure why you would even do that? Maybe you are too dumb to express what you meant to say? Maybe you are just leftover CTR trash who has become addicted to anti-Trump trolling and will now do it for free? The world isn't going to be a very nice place to someone of your intellect.
This rectal - cranium inversions have got to stop!!
Donald Trump will make a GREAT President.
You do realize you can watch high def, you just have to use your data...
Unfortunately, the American public are like 90% morons so they still think they are getting good deals at T-mobile.
Wow, gonna stir the pot today, aren't we?
It's kind of hard to completely change the industry over and over again. T-Mobile has done an amazing job at making the whole US wireless industry better. Also, I feel like T-Mobile is trying to shed the "discount carrier" tag that's been put on them in the past. Prices are about the same now as on the other big two, but the value you get from that price is much more at T-Mobile (as long as you aren't needing service out in the middle of no where). And, marketing ploys will always be marketing ploys. You have to have "deals" in order to get people in the store. That's what works in America.
And, if you just want to buy your phone from the outside and bring it in, no T-Mobile rep will care, as long as it is fully compatible with the network. They get paid on activations, not on phone sales.
Just don't complain that your phone doesn't work if your phone is not fully compatible. Do your research first, and don't blame T-Mobile that you bought a stupid phone.
And yes, I work at T-Mobile. However, I've been a big fan of them for a long time before I worked for them.
Thank you for your input from your experience!
Yeah I'm loving T-MOBILE more than my Verizon contract I had for 10 years. That's a joke. And tethering? Damn anyone who whines about that needs to get checked out. Yeah I can use up to 25 to 30GB in a month before I'm tethered and the next month it resets. But if my speeds ever slow down that's fine with me wifi it is. Any Verizon or ATT users yell I used my 3 GB and I'm not tethering at all. And you are absolutely right but by time you ever use the same amount of data as me you are spending another $400 then your hot spot costs you while I get Unlimited 4G LTE HotSpot I have get to be tethered on that. Would rather be tethered than spend $400 for 30 LBs and I believe they tax you so you could be looking at nearly $600 so if you think ATT and Verizon is better cos you aren't tether you are blind. I get some people just don't get service with Tmobile as I know people who get service with them but not Big Red or the Death Star. As for Uncarrier incentives. They arent really tiring but each deal isn't for everyone.
I guess you don't know what tethering is.
And he said it all with such rage too
Or punctuation.
Just a shot in the dark here, but do you mean throttling instead of tethering?
If you replace Tethered with Throttled what he said actually makes some sense lol
But CEO curses in public. Such a cool guy.
No better or worse than Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.
Anything to draw in the millenials. He's Harambe deadass and all that. Gig's up, they are basically Verizon now.
Don't like millennials? Well, if that 78 denotes your birth year I may have some bad news...
But yeah good news is all that generation stuff is nonsense anyway.
Indeed. I'm a 38 year old man. Nothing against millennials (but hiring them is not a lot of fun), but Legere's angle is pretty obvious. That's great if they remain a budget carrier, but they are no longer that.
I don't like millennials.
What's the bad news?
Someone born in 78 is an Xer, like me.
Millennials are generally defined by those that finished high school from they year 2000 and beyond so your bad news is probably fake news lol.
Hip dude, for sure.
His leather blazers and long, receding hair make me think used car salesman more than anything...
I was on T-Mo for a couple years and very happy with it until I traveled to places where the lack of coverage made my phones as useless as a brick. I went back to VZW for the coverage, and I have to say that TMo's changes forced VZW to improve to stay competitive as well. I'm happy to be back with Verizon and even happier that they picked up some of TMo's habits...
Or that old dude looking for his sugar baby.
Dude looks like a coke head. Not the party on the weekend kind of guy, but does a line to wake up in the morning...and through the day..everyday.
He's the biggest pompous ahole around. You can thank him directly for ending the 2 year contract and making everyone pay full price for their phones and essentially still locking everyone into a contract. So now you pay for service and a separate monthly fee for the phone for 2 years of course. Then when you are done with those device payments you go right back to the carrier store and start another 2 year plan. The guy is an evil genius that has bamboozled everyone with his " un-carrier" bullshit. He's running circles around net neutrality with his binge plan. T-moble had decent family plan a few years ago and that was the best deal you find. Their individual plans sucked even when the started the un-carrier nonsense.
It might seem that way but it's really not. Think about it, with those subsidized plans "with the cost built in" you're paying that every month long after the phone is payed off.
With the new arrangement sure you're paying for the bill and the phone but when that phone is payed off that's it.
"It might seem that way but it's really not. Think about it, with those subsidized plans "with the cost built in" you're paying that every month long after the phone is payed off.
With the new arrangement sure you're paying for the bill and the phone but when that phone is payed off that's it"
And where is the discounted rate now that we are paying full price for phones? Why are phones still carrier locked? Why do they come with crap carrier apps that cannot be removed?
That is a myth that the cost was built in, service is more expensive today without those contracts.
Well many of us already saw this crap coming. Yet we were told that t-mobile would never do that and they really cared about their customers
People need to remember that about any company, including Google. They do not care about you at all except if it makes them more money. Any "good will" they show is all calculated.
That's normally how it works.. Be nice enough to get bigger and then WHAM.. Same goes for any company. Anyone who thought TMO or company was/is on their side is just a fool.. Eventually all companies get too big to care about individuals and everyone is just a number. I remember back in '98 when my lil sis broke my MS Office disk and MS overnighted me a new complete CD set free of charge and even followed up with a call. Don't get that kind of service anymore lol
Yeah cos they dont make it on disks lol if you ever have a hard time with customer service you keep calling until its resolved.
"Power users don't like reduced-speed tethering, down-scaled streaming video resolution and other restrictions, and that's really only a problem because your only other choice is to choose a different carrier."
Or.. you know... you can just upgrade to the + or whatever they call the premium add-on... you get full LTE tether and none of the video reductions.
yeah, which are prohibitively expensive. At that point you might as well go with Verizon or AT&T if you're going to spend $100+ /mo
Some people (power users) do like GSM networks and like freedom to bring your own device unlike useless Verizon and Sprint. I feel T-Mobile still offers the most flexibility.
I agree, it does. I switch devices a lot and I don't have issues.
Agreed! Its the only carrier that allows me to switch devices whenever I want rather than calling them and giving them my IMEI number just to activate it.
Right! Just picked up the Honor 8. Just took the sim out of my G5, popped it in the new phone and was good to go.
I did that with Verizon too. Would buy a phone on Ebay, take out the sim and pop a new one in. Never had to contact VZW in quite some time.
Right on. Never had Verizon's service. The sim thing was news to me. Good to swap and go.
I don't have to do give Verizon any IMEIs when I switch my phones. I'm still using the same SIM from 3 years ago.
While that is true, you have less phones to choose from overall.
Same here
Or you could use AT&T.
But that's slowly fading away as most newer devices from the past two years have all carrier bands embedded into the phones. I'm able to activate my sprint phone on T-Mobile quite easily and have used it on project fi. Its quickly changes from one network to another. So compatibility isn't becoming an issue the only time it's becoming an issue is when they are phones designed specifically for Sprint (HTC Bolt) and Verizon (Droid lineup). Other then that all flagship phones come with all carrier bands.
Not true. Take the Galaxy S7 for example on each top 4 carriers the model number is different the last letter changes. And if you look at the specs for each one the bands are not identical in each phone and are used differently for CDMA GSM or LTE. Like my S7 is the G930T on T-Mobile and my buddies S7 is the G930FD on T-Mobile. There is one restaurant were I can't get any data coverage unless near the window but his phone does all over the restaurant. His phone has a few bands my phone lacks.
You can bring or buy your own device and put it on VZW network now, it's what In do, and I don't get charged to activate either for every phone I put a sim in
It depends, Andrew. It is hard to say "Since you're spending $100 mine as well go here..." when there are many factors such as coverage, use pattern, etc. A perfect example is my area. T-Mobile/AT&T/Verizon area all the same here. Great coverage.. I have friends on all of them. We all have LTE pretty much 100% of the time... So for my friends / family on recommendations if they stay here and only visit metro areas (like me mainly) why offer up a data cap if they could get unlimited and do as they please?
It definitely won't always be the case but to just say simply on the $$$ amount as to why you want to go somewhere isn't good advice. You have to look at ALL the factors -- then decide.
And for that same prohibitively expensive plan cost, you would STILL get a limited amount of data on Verizon.
Unlimited data plan here on Verizon, with the best network bar none .
I am not a worldly travel like you Andrew, but I can assure you that T-Mobile is far better than the other 3 in metro Atlanta.
I have friends and family on the other carriers and I was on Verizon for 3 months until I finally got tired of dealing with their pitiful signal at home despite their coverage map showing something entirely different. Their excuse for 3 months was they were updating the tower closest to my house and 2 years later their signal is still the same. With T-Mobile I enjoy download speeds in the 90 to 150 range on my S7 and twice last week friends had to use my hot spot because their Iphones on AT&T didn't have a signal inside a hospital one day and an office building a few days later.
I have been with them for 8 years and their coverage has improved dramatically over the past 3 years and for someone that likes to swap between a collection of unlocked phones its nice to be on GSM and I would go without a phone before I used the crooked carrier AT&T.
THIS! Thank you. I just convinced my friend to leave T-Mo for Verizon after convincing her that these days, Verizon is really no more expensive than T-Mo. She made the switch and is amazed by the service and reception.
A lot of T-Mobile bashing on the blogs lately. I guess it's time.
Probably because the CEO doesn't give special treatment the bloggers and sites. Looks like all these bloggers hate John Legere in general.
That's not it
I joined T-MOBILE just over 2 years ago after putting up with the big blue for over 20 years. Are they perfect? No. Do I get my money's worth? Absolutely. All our phones have on the fly video calling, can switch from voice to video by pushing a button. All the data I need? Check. Watch all the video and music I want with taking a data hit? Yep. Now I have Digits and have multiple devices that are clones of my phone and can place and receive phone calls and text messages from all of them. At the same time. And coverage area just keeps expanding. Happy? YES!
Should say Without taking a data hit!!
There is value from people that are moving from more expensive carriers. It is a short term value as their practices are staging ways to find new ways to charge and limit the web in the future.
I'd argue that AT&T and Verizon's zero rating of just Thier own services is far more dangerous than allowing free music and video streaming from a vast array of sites T-Mobile doesn't own or limiting all video to 480p.
I won't lie T-Mobile has diverted from their customer friendly ways with the one plan without a doubt and while the average user might be lured in by it I'm glad to have my 2 for $100 plan.
To think only 2 years ago T-mobile offered Unlimited for 4 people at $100.00 without any of these hidden variants.
If they would just get coverage in buildings!
I didn't get coverage in MmHg house and they sent me a tower replacement. O now very full signal and 4g through my whole house.They said it can go up to a mile. Anyone is entitled to get one of these.
He was talking about buildings, not your house, unless you are a hermit and are always home.
Coming from all my life being on At&t T-Mobile has been the easiest and customer friendly phone service I've ever been on there network is extremely reliable and I find no difference between them or any big company except for out in the country side but if you have wifi you have a signal anywhere and it work greats love tmobile Tuesdays and really and proud of the company I'm with the writer of this article is misinformed and also all those perks he's talking a out T-Mobile was the one to force them to do all of those ! They started it they gain millions of people a year from these wack job company's so Verizon and at&t buy for life !
You got in a good time, they had better deals 2 years ago. Now they suck! Hang to your plan as long as you can.
The question is why are so many people defending T-Mobile.
Because they (including myself) here, like what we have with T-Mo. To be fair, the same thing happens every time any carrier is talked about, with the same rebuttals.
The way how we defend our carriers, we should get a price reduction on our service LOL
I've used all four big carriers at one time or another and by far my best experience with a wireless provider has been with T-Mobile. I get excellent service, excellent coverage, and as someone who goes through at least two phones a year wanting the next new thing I love that I'm grandfathered in to the original Jump plan.
I can second Mikepas. I was with Sprint years ago, horrible customer service (CS). They may be better now, but I"ll never go back. Verizon CS was fine but their monthly plans were expensive five years ago. AT&T CS was fine but 3 years ago they didn't have the phones I wanted so I switched to T-Mo. I do agree that the uncarrier events are getting a little tiring. I don't like the "T-Mobile One Plan" but fortunately, I'm grandfathered in on a great Simpe Choice plan. IF Sprint & T-Mo merge, I'll shift back to big blue but I hope that doesn't happen. My ONE BIG criticism of T-Mo - Don't call it "unlimited" when you are eventually throttled after 26GB. Even though I only use a few gigs a month (I have a 6GB plan), calling it unlimited is false advertising.
The best one I've had it AT&T in my area.
It's more about defending their personal choices. Some people take it as a personal attack if you say anything negative about their preferred carrier, cell phone, etc. Tech nerds are weird that way. I never understood why some people get upset over how people they don't know, spend their own money. Bizarre.
There's always backlash. Andrew's not wrong though.
I agree, Andrew makes some great points.
I think that The T-Mobile is still great for people who joined when UnCarrier first started, because they are still locked into those plans and offers. But what Andrew is saying is that they aren't that company anymore.
I've been with them for about 2.5 years now. I'm on the plan with two unlimited lines for $100. A few months ago a T-Mobile store rep started talking to me about their new ONE plans but when they looked up what I have they told me to hang on to it as long as possible.
I know that Jump On Demand is a lease program that effectively locks me into a contract but I don't mind because I'm able to jump to every new phone that comes out each year. The only consequence I face is extending how long I'm with T-Mobile.
There are still other benefits too over carriers. My fault recently why on vacation to Mexico. We paid $10 total extra that month and got unlimited 4g data with texts and calls, and that covered all lines on our plan. The rest of my family is on Verizon and their international plan was too expensive for them to want to buy it.
Totally agree with this. Tmo lost the edge for new subscribers, legacy customers like me with the old "simple choice" plan I get unlimited data and 7.5gb of tethering with full speed, and no "Binge On" 480p restriction since I opted out of that.
The Mexico add on was great last year, I was only there for a week so Tmo only charged me like $3 for that time, and I had full blown LTE in PV. The hotel wanted to charge me like $10/day for Wifi with 3g speeds. I also agree with the article that the "honeymoon" is over and Tmo will care about the spreadsheets more than what got them to this point in such a short time. Too bad!
Yup, blatant rip off of David Ruddock's article on AndroidPolice
Andrew give it a rest. Just inventing controversy. T-Mobile is amazing and have changed the industry and made all carriers a little better.
Well offer fake Unlimited data, and reap what you sow