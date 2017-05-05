The refurbished Note 7 is one step closer to launch.

Samsung announced back in March that it would introduce a refurbished variant of the Galaxy Note 7 with a smaller battery, and the phone is now one step closer to launch. South Korean variants of the refurbished Note 7 have passed through FCC certification, with recent rumors suggesting the phone could make its debut in Samsung's home market at the end of June.

According to the FCC filings, three models have picked up certification — the SM-N935K, SM-N935L, and SM-N935S. The SM-N935K model is likely to be South Korean carrier KT's variant of the handset, while the SM-N935L and SM-N935S could end up launching on LG U+ and SK Telecom respectively.

The refurbished Note 7 is rumored to retail for the equivalent of $620, or $250 less than the launch price of the Note 7 last year. Leaked images of the device show that it will feature the same design as the Note 7 albeit with a smaller 3200mAh battery.