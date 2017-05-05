The refurbished Note 7 is one step closer to launch.
Samsung announced back in March that it would introduce a refurbished variant of the Galaxy Note 7 with a smaller battery, and the phone is now one step closer to launch. South Korean variants of the refurbished Note 7 have passed through FCC certification, with recent rumors suggesting the phone could make its debut in Samsung's home market at the end of June.
According to the FCC filings, three models have picked up certification — the SM-N935K, SM-N935L, and SM-N935S. The SM-N935K model is likely to be South Korean carrier KT's variant of the handset, while the SM-N935L and SM-N935S could end up launching on LG U+ and SK Telecom respectively.
The refurbished Note 7 is rumored to retail for the equivalent of $620, or $250 less than the launch price of the Note 7 last year. Leaked images of the device show that it will feature the same design as the Note 7 albeit with a smaller 3200mAh battery.
Reader comments
I'm actually rather curious why a S. Korean device, not destined to be sold in the USA, would need to go through our FCC certifications?
Same here
If it wasn't then travelers couldn't take their phone with them.
I think the author meant to type: The KCC - Korea Communications Commission
Interesting. This clearing I believe actually opens it up so that's other carriers stateside could launched the device as well. That price point though isn't good for a year old device that you still can't actually take on an aircraft in the US, that ban still hasn't been listed.
I went through both recalls and would have been interested at the 500 range, obviously they need to recoup loses but this is still a device that is very much looked down on for its prior issues.
This is how the US will get to The North.
Oh well, the highly anticipated Note 8 will be here before we know it. In the meantime my S8+ is one hell of a phone.
Price point isn't that great for this phone....It should be in the 400-500 mid-range price. I mean the Note 8 is already set to come out in about 3 months. I love the S8+, if the Note 8 isn't spectacular I am keeping the S8 +..
Price point too high.
I want my Note 7 back
Would these work here in the us?
No, the bands don't line up very well with US carriers. I had a Korean Note 5 and it would only connect about half of the time to ATT. Korean carriers only install just enough bands to work in their own country. It's would be a fun toy, but a very poor daily driver.
Bummer. One of my best friends lives in Korea and I was hoping to get one, oh well! Thanks for the info !