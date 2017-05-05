The refurbished Note 7 is one step closer to launch.

Samsung announced back in March that it would introduce a refurbished variant of the Galaxy Note 7 with a smaller battery, and the phone is now one step closer to launch. South Korean variants of the refurbished Note 7 have passed through FCC certification, with recent rumors suggesting the phone could make its debut in Samsung's home market at the end of June.

Refurbished Note 7

According to the FCC filings, three models have picked up certification — the SM-N935K, SM-N935L, and SM-N935S. The SM-N935K model is likely to be South Korean carrier KT's variant of the handset, while the SM-N935L and SM-N935S could end up launching on LG U+ and SK Telecom respectively.

The refurbished Note 7 is rumored to retail for the equivalent of $620, or $250 less than the launch price of the Note 7 last year. Leaked images of the device show that it will feature the same design as the Note 7 albeit with a smaller 3200mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7