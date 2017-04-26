Refurbished Note 7 will be $250 more affordable than the original.
Samsung announced at the end of last month that it would bring back the Note 7 as a refurbished device in select markets. The refurbished model was spotted undergoing Wi-Fi certification earlier this week, and a report out of South Korea suggests the phone will be available at the end of June.
The refurbished Note 7 will feature a smaller 3000mAh battery, but the rest of the components will be unchanged from last year's model. Samsung has around 3 to 4 million units of the Note 7, and plans to sell 10% of them — or 300,000 units — in its home market. The phone is likely to be called the Note 7R, and is estimated to go on sale for 700,000 won ($620), which is $250 less than what the Note 7 retailed for last year.
As of now, there's no information regarding other markets where the phone will be made available, but it is possible Samsung will bring the Note 7R to other Asian countries.
Reader comments
Still too much for a "refurbished" device with a smaller battery. If they released this in the US for $400 to $450 range then I would consider buying one.
i agree, but I am sure they will still sell
Nah... will never be sold in the U.S. market.
Yeah, 400$ was my guess when the rumors started...620$ or more is insane. In the end this is about not dumping millions of phones more than about making a profit.
Seriously wish US market would welcome it. Though I understand a 2nd go round at a refurbished Note 7 is an unnecessary risk. Maybe we'll be able to import them in the next few months.
Importing would likely be a real bad idea as anybody who sees it wouldnt know the difference and it would still be banned on US flights.
You can't import the Note 7.
If they were to offer this in the US i would likely purchase one. I really was tempted to keep my note7 as it really was one hell of a phone.
I wonder if those refurbished phones they sell will have the US carrier logo on the back. That would be interesting.
Lmao S Korean Verizon✓ Galaxy note 7 😂😂😂!!!!
I can't look at the picture without tearing up. That was the perfect phone! Sammy, Sammy, Sammy! 😭
Rip Note7. Bring on the Note8 Samsung.
Would this be a good time to take a trip to Korea to pick one up?
I would buy this before an S8, but that's just me, I love the Note and use the S Pen.