Refurbished Note 7 will be $250 more affordable than the original.

Samsung announced at the end of last month that it would bring back the Note 7 as a refurbished device in select markets. The refurbished model was spotted undergoing Wi-Fi certification earlier this week, and a report out of South Korea suggests the phone will be available at the end of June.

The refurbished Note 7 will feature a smaller 3000mAh battery, but the rest of the components will be unchanged from last year's model. Samsung has around 3 to 4 million units of the Note 7, and plans to sell 10% of them — or 300,000 units — in its home market. The phone is likely to be called the Note 7R, and is estimated to go on sale for 700,000 won ($620), which is $250 less than what the Note 7 retailed for last year.

As of now, there's no information regarding other markets where the phone will be made available, but it is possible Samsung will bring the Note 7R to other Asian countries.