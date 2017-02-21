Samsung isn't done with the Galaxy Note 7 just yet.
Samsung announced the findings of its Galaxy Note 7 investigation last month, detailing that two separate battery issues were to blame for the device catching on fire. With Samsung now recovering most of the Note 7 units sold worldwide, it looked like the device's troubled tale has reached its conclusion.
However, a new report out of Korea suggests that Samsung is looking to sell refurbished units of the Galaxy Note 7 in India and Vietnam as a way to recoup some of its losses. Samsung has recovered 98% of Note 7 devices sold globally, and used 200,000 devices to conduct battery tests, leaving the company with 2.5 million units in its inventory. Instead of disposing the devices, Samsung will fit smaller batteries in the range of 3000mAh to 3200mAh, and sell them in emerging markets.
The Hankyung report states that Samsung will finish refurbishing the devices by May, with sales set to kick off by June. The company will reuse the core components, but is said to be designing a new case for the device. By reintroducing the Galaxy Note 7 in select markets, Samsung will also be looking to work around the environmental issues involved in the disposal of 2.5 million handsets.
It is unlikely that Samsung will be able to bring the Note 7 back to the U.S. or European markets following its ban, but the device wasn't officially sold in India, and as such the company will have an easier time marketing the device in the country. A June timeframe also means that the device would compete with the Galaxy S8 in these markets, although Samsung will undoubtedly introduce the Note 7 at a lower price point.
Although Samsung is looking to recover some of its losses, a move to re-introduce the device may not be the wisest of decisions considering the Note 7 name is caustic at this point. That said, it is likely Samsung would rebrand the device in these markets. What do you guys think of the decision? Would you be interested in buying a refurbished Galaxy Note 7?
Reader comments
That would really just be BAD PR if they sold them in those markets.
Also it sort of gives the impression that Samsung regards these as "second class"-markets..
Well, it's up the gvts of these two countries to stand up and make Samsung understand that they're not.
Just like the article mentions that Note 7s couldnt return to the EU or US because of gvt bans, nothing stops Indian and Vietnamese authorities to just issue those bans, too. You cant expect corporations to put ethics/sensitivity (or even think about PR) on top of their bottom line.
Oh Samsung, why would you even think about this? I know there is gonna be extensive testing of all batteries but please for your own PR sake just don't do it!
Dumping of eWaste.. India is not your dumping yard and Govt should not allow this to happen
That says z lot about the respect Samsung has for India and Vietnam!
I'd like this. Give the note 7 a chance at least somewhere.
Curious to see how they'd price the units considering everyone knows the story behind them. They'd need to price it aggressively for customers to bite.
I actually support this decision. If the battery issue is resolved (third time lucky?) then why should all of the other components that cannot be recycled be consigned to landfill?
someone at Samsung headquarters sure has a lot of courage
if just a few of these refurbished Note 7 with smaller batteires
burst into flames, that's STRIKE 3 for Samsung. Don't worry
every self-respecting news media(or non-self-respecting media?)
will keep their eye peeled for such news...
In addition, I just pray that none of these Note 7 with small batteries
will burst into flames around the same time as the release of Samsung's
new S8.
Last, but not least.. how will these Indian and/or Vietnamese customers
travel by air? Airlines still ban the Note 7, even if they are no longer
making announcements. Imagine one of these passengers getting denied
boarding by a major US/EU airline... flight attendants are not going to know
that it's a "safe" refurbished Note 7 with smaller battery...
I will import it If it's compatible with any U.S. carrier. I miss my Note 7, and I'm not liking the 8 series with the finger print on the back.
I am pretty sure they will not use the Note 7 name if they actually do this. The name "Note 7" is just too burnt (no pun intended) to be used anywhere in the world now.
Appart from that, I am all for this step. India and Vietnam are emerging markets, consumers there have a lot less purchasing power and it is reasonable to use the hardware to create inexpensive devices for these customers. Surely a lot more economical and ecologicaly sound than simply destroiying the hardware entirely. "Recycle" what is still good to be used.
Capitalist at its best
I live in Nigeria and I will definitely buy the refurbished Note 7 if it comes here as long as the price is right! 😊
A smaller newer battery would be in line with their battery failure explanation. But reusing core components (some or all ) in a new case tells me there might have been a hardware problem other than the battery.
Despite some of the valid negative comments I think this is a good idea. Why throw away perfectly good components, many of them brand new, and almost the newest generation. It would be a waste and not environmentally friendly.
If they price it right then it would be a great bargain for the residents of India and Vietnam.
I wonder though if the new phones will still be branded as part of the 'Note' family or maybe the S-Pen functionality removed altogether and sold as a normal phablet instead. Would explain the new case.
I wish they "dumped" them in the US too. I'd still buy one.
I'm with you on this one, if I could get my Note 7 back that would be awesome. I really don't want this S7 Edge anymore.......
So wait for the s8 plus the return of the note 7 won't happen . That's all Samsung needs is some idiot to post a fake ...Oh my note 7 plus just burned my house down story
This does sounds like a bad idea.. As much as I loved my Note 7 for the short time I owned one. Even if Samsung did this and fixed existing battery issues I predict people buying them and then people finding ways to get them to combust then allege that it was the phone. People will definitely looking for ways to capitalize further on the whole bad karma of the Note 7.
Recycling is great for the environment and is highly commendable. Hopefully all those unused parts don't go to landfill.
I don't believe a word of the news . It's amazing how nothing is fact checked anymore this will never happen . The note 7 is finally getting out of the minds of the average Joe . And Samsung is trying to move on no way will this happen to much at steak
Although I would have liked to keep my Note 7, I think it's a BAD idea. It's almost like an invitation for another PR nightmare.
I feel like this is a great idea. Get a premium phone to emerging markets that they normally couldn't afford. This will give these markets a taste of what we privileged people get (and sometimes complain about) and also help these countries in some way.
Also, I'd bet the 3rd party import business for these will be huge because of so many people here that will want one.
Guys they are not gonna name the phone note 7...they gonna re-brand it like may be A series with a s pen and price it around 30k... Let's wait and watch...
I'd be thrilled if I lived in India and this were true. Note 7 is still the best phone made to date and has the highest quality parts, screen, etc. Would be an awesome chance. Battery issue resolved then no issues, article claims they tested 200,000 units to either prove it was the battery or prove the new one works fine. Earlier poster warned of air travel and that's the only concern I'd have is getting blocked but have a second phone for that.
I'd prob buy a refurb Note 7 for $200 if they fixed the issues
WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?