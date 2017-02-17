Really Blue Pixel is coming to Carphone Warehouse and EE.

Google has announced that it is bringing the Really Blue Google Pixel to the UK via EE and Carphone Warehouse. The phone is now up for pre-order on EE, with in-store availability at Carphone Warehouse kicking off from February 24.

EE's two-year plans for the standard 5.0-inch Pixel with 32GB of storage start at £45.99 per month, and if you're opting for the 5.5-inch Pixel XL, you'll have to shell out £50.99 per month. The plan includes 7GB of 4G data, unlimited calls and texts, free Daydream View VR headset, and 10 BAFTA-winning movies.

Pricing for Carphone Warehouse will be revealed next week. Google mentions that the color option will be sold in limited quantities, so if you've been holding out, act now to get your hands on the Really Blue Pixel.

