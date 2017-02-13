A blue exclusive for the red carrier in Canada.
Google and Rogers have co-announced that they are bringing the 'Really Blue' Google Pixel — the one that everyone wants and hasn't been able to buy due to its limited inventory — to Canada as a carrier exclusive.
The limited edition version was released alongside the black and white variants in October, but it's been difficult to find — more so than the regular Pixels, which have also been elusive — on the Play Store. Canadians have complained about not having access to the blue version since its launch, but whether a Rogers exclusive is the best way to satiate that demand remains to be seen.
We'll have more information on price and on-sale date in the coming days.
Got enough email the 128GB pixel was available for me to fibally order and I just deleted it. Any interest has since came and went.
Google absolutely loves cranking it up to 88 miles per hour and returning to 2010 with these carrier exclusives.
Lol when this baby hits 88mph, you're gonna see some serious ****.
I still does understand why this phone is called Really Blue. It should be called Kind of Blue or Part Blue. The white face on this phone makes it ugly as balls.
Yep. I do not like white screened phones as they look unsightly when the screen is off.
Lol @ announcing exclusives when the production units are not easily attainable.
I'm not trying to hear that.
Even moreso, I'm not trying to get this phone anymore...
Lost interest on this phone...Waiting on the BB "Mercury" or Galaxy S8.