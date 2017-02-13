A blue exclusive for the red carrier in Canada.

Google and Rogers have co-announced that they are bringing the 'Really Blue' Google Pixel — the one that everyone wants and hasn't been able to buy due to its limited inventory — to Canada as a carrier exclusive.

The limited edition version was released alongside the black and white variants in October, but it's been difficult to find — more so than the regular Pixels, which have also been elusive — on the Play Store. Canadians have complained about not having access to the blue version since its launch, but whether a Rogers exclusive is the best way to satiate that demand remains to be seen.

We'll have more information on price and on-sale date in the coming days.

