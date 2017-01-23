Looking to make your house smarter with some Wi-Fi light strips but don't want to go broke in the process? A small company named Qube is looking to make it even more affordable, and right now you can back the company's fundraising efforts with a Starter Kit for just $24. Qube has run successful campaigns in the past to bring its products to life, and this is another great way for you to get in on the action early, and for a better price. The Starter Kit comes with one Smart LightStrip and a power adapter, and from there you can expand the setup with extensions galore.

The LightStrip will offer tons of great features to make it more useful in your daily life as well. Some of those include:

Control your lights anywhere

Wake up to the sunrise

Dim from 10PM to 6AM

Location-based triggers

Amazon Alexa integration

24/7 connectivity

There is only a limited amount of time left to get in on the discounted prices, so you'll want to act quick. Qube has already passed its goal by more than 500%, and has launched a few other products successfully through Indiegogo. If you back the campaign now, your order is expected to ship by the end of March. This indicates that the product is near complete and production is ready to begin, since the company had a much longer lead time on its LED bulbs. Which set will you be picking up? Let us know in the comments.

See at Indiegogo