Qualcomm's mid-range chipset for 2017 is on the horizon.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 turned out to be a very capable processor, and the company is all set to introduce its mid-range chipset for 2017. According to media invites sent out to Chinese media, the Snapdragon 660 will be unveiled in the country on May 9.

Based on recent leaks, the Snapdragon 660 will be manufactured on a 14nm node like last year's Snapdragon 625 and not the newer 10nm node that the Snapdragon 835 is based on. The chipset is rumored with four Cortex A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz along with four 1.9GHz Cortex A53 cores. Also included is an Adreno 512 GPU, X10 LTE modem, support for UFS 2.1 flash storage, dual-channel LPDDR4X RAM modules clocked up to 1866MHz, and Quick Charge 4.0.

The SoC is expected to go into mass production sometime later this quarter, and is likely to power upcoming phones from Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Nokia. With the announcement just under a week away, we don't have to wait long to find out what's new with the Snapdragon 660.