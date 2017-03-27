Deal dating back to 1993 is reportedly why we're not seeing more non-Samsung phones running Exynos.
South Korea's Fair Trade Commission has claimed that Qualcomm blocked Samsung from selling its own Exynos processors to other manufacturers through a patent licensing deal, ZDNet reports.
The deal reportedly dates back to 1993, when an agreement was reached to allow Samsung to make its own modem chips using certain CDMA patents, but only for use in its own phones. Subsequently, either Samsung or the phone maker would've had to pay Qualcomm licensing fees if they wanted to use an Exynos SoC in a non-Samsung phone. Talks between the two to reach an alternative agreement reportedly broke down in 2013.
Since then, non-Samsung Exynos phones have been few and far between, with the Meizu Pro 5, being a rare example.
Qualcomm's patents are considered standards essential patents, which must be licensed under fair terms, and the chip giant fell foul of Korea's regulators last December, when it was handed an $865 million fine. Qualcomm is currently fighting a ruling which would require it to change its licensing terms.
While Qualcomm's licensing terms may hold back Samsung's semiconductor business, the group has benefitted in other areas from Qualcomm's dominance. The past two generations of high-end Snapdragon processors have been manufactured by Samsung, and the upcoming Galaxy S8 is widely reported to have first dibs on the upcoming Snapdragon 835, giving Samsung a competitive advantage over rivals.
Qualcomm faces similar legal action in from the U.S. FTC over allegedly abusive licensing practices, and in 2015 it paid a $975 million antitrust fine in China. Apple is currently suing the firm in the U.S. and China, claiming Qualcomm has abused its position in the market.
Probably only Meizu fans care.
Samsung were making phones in 1993?
That was my first thought as well... Lol
This is a big problem, no company should be able to do this. As consumers we need choices in CPU that power our smartphones.
Agreed. I sincerely doubt this could have been contemplated by either one of these parties, 25 years ago. This should be reworked to promote more fair competition.
Wow those are huge fines. They must be making boatloads of money.
Jeez talk about trying to monopolize the chip market
Guess Qualcomm is a bully. I don't really care about this because clearly phones in the US wouldn't have the exynos anyway. Samsung doesn't even use it in their own phones.
Samsung does use their Exynos chip in their phones that are used outside the USA. For example, the Galaxy S7 shipped to and used in Canada and other markets use the Exynos chipset.
Samsung doesn't use Exynos processors in their own US phones due to a different patent issue with Qualcomm. Samsung would love to use their own chips in the US, but doing so would require them to pay pretty hefty royalties to Qualcomm, so it's just cheaper to buy Snapdragon chips.
Why they would like to ruind something so speedy like the Exynos from Samsung
This is all fun and games for the attorney's hired by these huge companies. Money being handed back and forth all the while these lawyers go jet-setting around the world pocketing their fees. What a world
So, according to this article, Samsung could sell their own phones in the US with their own Exynos chips, with no problems. Wouldn't that be nice.
I guess that's why it was no problem to use their own Exynos chips in the S6 and the Note 5, instead of the Heatdragon 810.
Shoots the sh*t out of the BS argument that Samsung has to use Snapdragon chips in the US, doesn't it?