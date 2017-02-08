Don't let your home screen fall into a rut — switch out your wallpaper!
You don't have to pull out a complex new theme like Deadpool to bring a breath of fresh air to your home screen. A new wallpaper can do wonders, just ask your iPhone-carrying friends. Launchers like Action Launcher can re-theme your entire launcher around a good wallpaper. In our effort to help brighten your device — and maybe your day — we're compiling some wallpapers for you to try out.
If you've got a wallpaper you use everywhere, share it in the comments below! We're always looking for something new. Now, hit the break and get your wallpaper picker ready.
Valentine's Day is coming, and no one does Valentine's Day quite like Disney. The Disney Style blog has conjured up not one but five lovely wallpapers ready to grace your phone. From Tangled's Floating Lanterns to a love-struck Ariel, there's a wallpaper here for every kind of romance. To make a simple theme with these wallpapers, pair it with Whicons, Golden Icons, or Retro Icons
Valentine's Day Wallpapers from Disney Style
Howl and Sophie is a love story that resounds deeply with fans worldwide because it's a story that has depth. Howl is brash, he is vain, and even for all his magical know-how and tactical experience, he is at heart an idiot. And just as Sophie peels back the layers on Howl's life and begins to see and love him for what he truly is, Howl learns to see past the spell on Sophie and trust her and the feelings he has for her. Love is about acceptance, love is about trust, and love is about overcoming your own fear for them.
Howl and Sophie Wallpaper by Yuuza
The Princess Bride is a kissing story, and y'know, we don't mind so much anymore. Buttercup and Wesley is also a love story that is as messed up as it is awesome and romantic, and Wesley's three word confession/affirmation of love is endearing, adorable, and makes every girl yearn for a pirate to order around.
This wallpaper is simple, elegant, and at the same time whisks us back to our childhoods dreaming of a true love that just won't quit. It's inconceivable how versatile a wallpaper it is!
"You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."
Roses are a symbol of love, of admiration, of affection, and while they may rise in popularity around Valentine's Day, I am here to tell you that roses rock every day of the year. They are beautiful, they are fragrant, they are also a wonderful metaphor for love.
They take lots of time, love, and care to maintain. They're prone to hurt you if you're not careful (and even if you are, sometimes). They usually take forever to bloom into something beautiful, and then that beauty can fade so quickly. They're susceptible to frost, heat waves, and all kinds of brights and beasties.
And they are so, so worth it.
This may be one of the better pictures I've ever taken. Snapped alongside the rose path at Epcot, this yellow rose has the perfect kiss of sun on it. Yellow roses are a symbol of friendship, not romance, so this wallpaper can give your phone a festive air without being lovey-dovey. While this wallpaper is quite flexible when it comes to icon packs, Glim is what I've used with it.
Reader comments
Put some love on your wallpaper this Valentine's Day! ❤️
Nothing replaces my current wallpaper.
It's anime-themed.
Haha, same here! Gonna keep rockin a Broncos wallpaper right into next season! :D
Don't worry, anime will get its turn.
Rwby!
Deadpool logo my homescreen
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-HXyXqaZDZnWTdMdHNZLWlpek0/view?usp=sh...
I only like minimal wallpapers. Otherwise it becomes too much to look at.
I like this idea- is this a new weekly article?
It's more a part of the theming series she's been doing. Not sure if the frequency's weekly.
Wallpaper Wednesday is gonna be a weekly thing.
Awesome! I like it A-lot.
Nice. Can't beat a good wallpaper
Great. Thanks.
Still a huge fan of Minima live wallpapers. Texture assortment & muted colors plus material design. Throw on a few zooper widgets and I'm set to go.
https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipMNDFi6JW-A8ozMP-_fIHkjA3XmLoWVMLa2...
Getting a 404 error on that link
Link is broken.
https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNgUtg3y3RGiXYHfXYw5FqQJJ7YWICgZEnK...
I've never used widgets- do they drain your battery much?
I've never noticed widgets affecting battery life. Live (animated) wallpapers affect battery a little bit, but not enough to be a deal breaker.
I've rarely seen a widget drain much battery, but that depends on the app and the complexity of the widget.
Exactly. Minima Pro is probably THE best WP app in the store. Although the live wallpaper is cool, I just use it to make tons of unique stills. Pretty positive there's some devs that use it when they make icon packs that include wallpapers. I definitely think some of the designers in the Samsung Theme store use it for sure. Some of the "materialy" themes have wallpapers that look almost identical to the ones in there.
+1
Minima pro all the way!
Been rockin it exactly a year now, barely change my own Minima design, and haven't had a static wallpaper/pic since downloaded Minima.
The effects/movements when scrolling make the screen behave in a manner like no other, beautiful shape transformations as you scroll through your home screens.
Backdrops is a nice wallpaper app. They have a cool feature of wallpaper of the day. A new wallpaper uploaded each day,plus all wallpapers are high resolution.
Woah, that Vader wallpaper!!!!
Lam I Am
Wow, love that light-rose! Also the disney ones! Too bad they're marred by that big, ugly logo on the bottom... maybe they work for Verizon! :P
Eh, I hide that "big ugly logo" with my dock icons easily enough.
Yeah, or cropping... but still, it's there haha. Wish it was more subtle. I have the same issue with photographers now. Their darn logos are just too distracting on wedding photos! haha