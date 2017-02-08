Don't let your home screen fall into a rut — switch out your wallpaper!

You don't have to pull out a complex new theme like Deadpool to bring a breath of fresh air to your home screen. A new wallpaper can do wonders, just ask your iPhone-carrying friends. Launchers like Action Launcher can re-theme your entire launcher around a good wallpaper. In our effort to help brighten your device — and maybe your day — we're compiling some wallpapers for you to try out.

If you've got a wallpaper you use everywhere, share it in the comments below! We're always looking for something new. Now, hit the break and get your wallpaper picker ready.

Valentine's Day is coming, and no one does Valentine's Day quite like Disney. The Disney Style blog has conjured up not one but five lovely wallpapers ready to grace your phone. From Tangled's Floating Lanterns to a love-struck Ariel, there's a wallpaper here for every kind of romance. To make a simple theme with these wallpapers, pair it with Whicons, Golden Icons, or Retro Icons

Valentine's Day Wallpapers from Disney Style

Howl and Sophie is a love story that resounds deeply with fans worldwide because it's a story that has depth. Howl is brash, he is vain, and even for all his magical know-how and tactical experience, he is at heart an idiot. And just as Sophie peels back the layers on Howl's life and begins to see and love him for what he truly is, Howl learns to see past the spell on Sophie and trust her and the feelings he has for her. Love is about acceptance, love is about trust, and love is about overcoming your own fear for them.

Howl and Sophie Wallpaper by Yuuza

The Princess Bride is a kissing story, and y'know, we don't mind so much anymore. Buttercup and Wesley is also a love story that is as messed up as it is awesome and romantic, and Wesley's three word confession/affirmation of love is endearing, adorable, and makes every girl yearn for a pirate to order around.

This wallpaper is simple, elegant, and at the same time whisks us back to our childhoods dreaming of a true love that just won't quit. It's inconceivable how versatile a wallpaper it is!

"You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."

As you wish... by nuke-vizard

Roses are a symbol of love, of admiration, of affection, and while they may rise in popularity around Valentine's Day, I am here to tell you that roses rock every day of the year. They are beautiful, they are fragrant, they are also a wonderful metaphor for love.

They take lots of time, love, and care to maintain. They're prone to hurt you if you're not careful (and even if you are, sometimes). They usually take forever to bloom into something beautiful, and then that beauty can fade so quickly. They're susceptible to frost, heat waves, and all kinds of brights and beasties.

And they are so, so worth it.

Summer Rose by insomniac199

This may be one of the better pictures I've ever taken. Snapped alongside the rose path at Epcot, this yellow rose has the perfect kiss of sun on it. Yellow roses are a symbol of friendship, not romance, so this wallpaper can give your phone a festive air without being lovey-dovey. While this wallpaper is quite flexible when it comes to icon packs, Glim is what I've used with it.

Sunset Rose by Ara Wagoner