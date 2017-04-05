Better yet, put it into Airplane Mode and live free.
Locking gazes with someone is remarkably beneficial. A study found that it makes us more selfless and empathetic. We're more likely to remember the details of the interaction with that other person after the fact. But to truly reap the benefits of looking into another's eyes, you have to put the phone down.
In this age of constant and seemingly never-ending connectedness, the act of proverbially logging off might seem like too much of a personal commitment. And quite frankly, that's because it is. The modern smartphone has ostensibly changed the way we work and how we socialize, and too often we can become caught up in the ritualistic mindlessness of scrolling through social media feeds and watching other people's lives acted out through video stories.
It's called escapism
I'm not surprised by the studies that show we're a technology obsessed society, or that there are so many of us who spend time on it in an attempt at evading what ails us, or what bores us. This is called escapism. At present, some of us are avoiding politics, while others are avoiding more serious threats to our emotional or physical well-being. Life is tough! But at least there's the internet.
I'm of the belief that there is such a thing as productive escapism, however, so I've started escaping to the woods. It's just as good for you as staring into someone's eyes, and it doesn't require socializing. Rather than go on Twitter, Instagram, and any of the other social networks that I've pinned to my home screen, or read through my long lists of bookmarks from the failing New York Times, I've opted to spend more time outside — away from the news, away from the people on the internet, and away from my smartphone.
I've opted to spend more time outside — away from my smartphone.
This is a difficult practice for me. I'm a gosh darn millennial who's had a computer in front of her for most of her life. The computer — which later became the internet — was my escape from the doldrums of being a teenager in the suburbs; from the heartbreak of failed assignments in college; and now, from the stresses of the day-to-day. Old habits die hard, and mine is to scroll endlessly through social media on my smartphone as I lay in bed, paralyzed by the fear of the unknown.
I've found refuge in the great outdoors, however. I use Google Maps to get where I'm going, but when I'm there I switch to the radio and set my Pixel XL to do not disturb. I bring a book or magazine to peruse — something to keep me occupied. I sit outside with my cheese and crackers, and I remain present. The only distractions here are the bugs buzzing near my ears...and my food.
Of course, you can find other hobbies of your own, if sitting outside is simply not your thing. But I encourage you to start a practice of disconnecting from your smartphone and any other internet-connected device at least once a week. Start with half an hour. While you're out, revel in the present; in the people around you, or the animals joyfully wagging their tails. And remember to breathe, because life still goes on even if you don't have your smartphone.
No
but how am I gonna take selfies in the woods?
yes
Love this article, good stuff. Anyone saying otherwise really needs to take your advice
Like eat to live don't live to eat, phone to live don't live to phone
you got it
what if you get lost and a bear chases you?
http://i.imgur.com/NtjedzN.jpg
That's the ultimate escapism.... You escape this world completely...some call it death.
Sadly, I'm at work pretending to be busy.
me too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWM5EYI65wo
same tbh
Same here
I've seen videos of these "woods" you speak of online. It's where they find dead bodies.
Are you afraid of a little death?
Good take.
I can't imagine doing this, but when I'm with my friends and family, I put my phone on silent and it remains in my pocket or face down. I would only interact with my phone to either note the time quickly or to see if a friend I'm expecting to arrive has sent any message about their status.
Great article, it's absolutely a good thing to put down the technology once in a while. now that spring is here I'll be back on my weekly routine of going somewhere to hike on the weekends
The woods, Its where all us Canadians live, Isn't it ?
Thank God I'm an old fart gen Xer whose world doesn't revolve around technology. I feel that being constantly connected will eventually lead to 'early' Dementia, Alzheimers and/or some type of brain damage from being mentally burned out most of your life.
How would I be able to go geocaching with my phone if I put it down??
this is a fair question
Locking gazes mostly gets a dirty look or an insult, so I'll just keep looking at my phone instead! :)
Sounds boring.
You can't make me ur not my real mom! :-P
I usually plan a couple fishing trips a year in the summer. Sure I bring my phone with me, but not on the lake. When those fish beg to be caught, there isn't a piece of tech that can trump that. Sorry Pixel, and Gaming PC; You both took a back seat to a fish. Deal with it.
what a condescending piece
Actually, it wasn't condescending at all. What the hell are you talking about?
I can't. I live in Seattle and its pouring rain.
It's been raining the entire day and my street looks like a river. I think I'll stay inside on my phone.
I love doing this. I put my phone in airplane mode and just use my phone to take pictures of what I see (after enjoying it for a few moments).
"I hate outside" ~ Jessica.
"More selfless and empathetic"? So phones are the reason people have become more selfish and uncaring?
I won't disagree. Now if we can just do something about the idiots that cross the street without looking at anything other than the phone.
Mow 'em down. Problem solved. Good thing I've got a red car! /s
No can do.... People NEED me!
Outside where minorities like me are oppressed everyday? Kek.
But it's rain/sleeting outside and cold.....
Great and important article!! Thank you so much for writing/posting this!
In fact, just before reading this, i left work to go pickup lunch (as i always do) and i noticed how beautiful the weather was outside...and i thought to myself "i should take a break in my personal life and TRULY ENJOY just the weather and scenery more."....and sure enough, as i walked around i took notice that everyone that was standing around outside in this beautiful weather was on their phone. maybe they really needed to be, as i do sometimes. But right then and there, I made me pledge to myself that when i'm at home relaxing on my balcony, for example, i will leave the phone inside! just truly take in the outside world - listen to the wind and the birds and people in the distance, enjoy the view and the sun on my face, with NO screens to look at. it's important! and something that i fear we'll basically lose altogether in the coming decades...unless we purposely try right now to not let it happen.
(p.s. i didn't even mention about people with phones in their hands while driving, kids at restaurants playing games on tablets during dinner, or couples on dates in public and both on their phones at length. it really is kinda sad what's happening, once you start noticing/thinking about it.)
and keep in mind, i'm a guy who's a self-proclaimed "tech addict" and has an overly/fully-wired apartment with way too many gadgets and a robust home theater (all which i config'd myself). and i read AC every day because i love Android and mobile tech so much. and yet even i'M saying something's wrong with how much everyone's on their phones and people need to disconnect more! :-P
I do like spending time outdoors, and a number of the activities I do (running, hiking, biking, camping, etc.) lends to that. Except for my activity watch (I use a Garmin FR235), I try to unplug while I'm doing these activities... well maybe if I take a nature pic of something. Alot of what I do during the day is technology related, so I long to break away from that any chance I get.
No......it's pouring rain outside and tomorrow it's going to snow. So......maybe later. 😁
Whats really great about outside is it is in 3D 4K and has surround sound.
Love this comment.
Well I'm stuck at work and my phone keeps me entertained when it's slow. Plus the sudden changes in temperature make me sick.
Great article!
I took my phone and went outside to read it ;)
I can't walk my Pokemon if I turn my phone off Flo. Come on, let's be real.
It's good to notice your surroundings without staring into your phone. So that this doesn't happen:
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&cad=rj...