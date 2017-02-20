Gather round kids, and I'll tell you a tale of a time before text messaging was so ubiquitous, a time where a phone call was so easy, it only took one button… and man, it could be annoying. Not the tech, the people.
I'm Michael Fisher, AKA MrMobile, and I relived the glory days of flip phones and push-to-talk (so you didn't have to). Join me as I recollect what was great about this feature, what people did to ruin it, and how you too can push a button to awkwardly interrupt your friends and co-workers.
Push to talk was great! Especially in the construction field. Granted, taking PTT call in a restaurant at lunch was super annoying but the rest was really convenient
I'm in construction and bought the Kyocera DuraForce Pro phone and the PTT works great. We use the Zello app for communications across town or the country.
There was a time when there was this company called NEXTEL provided a quality IDEN Network along with push to talk clarity. Then there was time that a company called Sprint offered the ownership group of NEXTEL a sum of money that they couldn't refuse. Because they like MONEY!! ........That's when NEXTEL and push to talk eventually became non exsistant.
PTT today doesn't compare to NEXTEL, period.