Want to protect your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus? Take a look at these great options from Spigen.

That beautiful glass on the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be prone to scratches and marks if you're not careful. If you're curious on how to protect your new Galaxy when you finally get it, here's a closer look at Spigen's more protective cases.

Tough Armor

If you're looking for a phone that maximizes protection while keeping the slim profile of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus intact, Spigen's Tough Armor case is the ideal choice for you. It adds rugged protection and increased tactility to a phone that's beautifully designed, but might also be slippery to hold. Spigen's Tough Armor is available in four colors: gunmetal, black, coral blue, and maple gold.

The two-piece design fits securely around your phone, offering edge-to-edge protection and bezels around the screen and camera. The buttons are kept flush with the case, which should still provide good feedback and are easily accessible. The TPU body offers protection from drops and falls by providing some shock absorption, while the hard polycarbonate shell protects from scratches and scuffs. There's also a built-in kickstand on the back, which has been reinforced this time around.





The Spigen Tough Armor is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+.





Neo Hybrid

Spigen's Neo Hybrid case features a brand new look from the last generation, and personally, it's my favorite looking case in Spigen's updated lineup.

Still providing dual-layer protection but with a slimmer profile, the Neo Hybrid case is comprised mostly of a TPU body with a subtle polycarbonate bumper frame to reinforce the corners and the edge of the phone.

The first thing you'll notice is how nice case feels in hand. While the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is a smooth, silky feeling phone, the Neo Hybrid gives your device a more rugged, textured feel. This texture will no doubt give the phone a more solid feel in your hand, so you wouldn't have to worry about your new Galaxy slipping away from you.

Another great addition to the Neo Hybrid case is the redesigned bumper. It now cuts into the back of the case instead of just going around the edges. This allows the bumper to lie completely flush with the TPU body, meaning you won't have to deal with any sharp plastic edges when you're slipping your phone in and out of your pocket.

The Neo Hybrid comes in a wide variety of colors; however, the gunmetal version is the only one you can buy right now —the other colors will be available April 10.

The Spigen Neo Hybrid is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Rugged Armor

Spigen's Rugged Armor is slim and flexible while maximizing its durability and resilience. Carbon fiber accents along both the top and bottom of the case look greatnwhile also providing much-needed texture when the phone is in your hand.

There are precise cutouts for all the ports along the bottom of the phone, so you still have easy access to everything you need and all the buttons on the side are also protected, so you don't have to worry about dust and dirt getting into the hardware. The buttons are also slightly raised from the profile of the case, which helps you feel where they are when you're not looking. Perfect for making sure you pull your phone out of the pocket the right way.

Much like Ford in the early days, you can have the Rugged Armor in any color you want, as long as it's black.

Spigen's Rugged Armor is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Liquid Air

Made up of just a singular TPU shell, the Liquid Air case does have textured pattern on the rear of the case to improve your grip. Plus, all the ports are free and open, so you don't lose any functionality of your phone and the buttons along the sides are all covered to protect you from dust.

The Liquid Air and Rugged Armor as super similar, the biggest difference is in appearance. The Liquid Air offers you a much more uniformed look and is perfect for people who love a more modest look.

Spigen's Liquid Air is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Which case looks best to you?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.