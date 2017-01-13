This isn't the Galaxy S8, but it's fun to think about.

Many phone companies, particularly those based in Korea like Samsung and LG, enjoy teasing the technologies that will comprise their upcoming flagships well before those devices are announced. LG did it this week by announcing an ultra-wide 18:9 LCD panel that will likely live inside the G6, and now it's Samsung's turn.

The company's Samsung Display subsidiary has revealed its next-generation AMOLED panel technology, replete with DCI-P3 wide color gamut support and ultra-thin bezels, that will more than likely live inside the upcoming Galaxy S8. In one of the ads, there is even a phone that looks remarkably like what one would think, based on the rumors we've heard, an S8 to look like. But this nondescript render is surely not the actual Galaxy S8.

That doesn't mean that the model is worthless. Knowing that Samsung will likely eschew its longstanding dedicated home button for on-screen navigation keys and an embedded touch sensor, the Galaxy S8 will likely be an edge-to-edge wonder that looks much closer to the Xiaomi Mi Mix than the Galaxy S7.

The ad hints at optimizations made to the way Samsung's SuperAMOLED displays convey color, in particular reds, that pop out of the already heavily-saturated screen. And while we don't know the resolution, it's possible we'll see an S8 with a 4K screen — perfect for VR.

The next video is a little less interesting, but shows exactly what Samsung's goals are for this year's crop of AMOLED products, for its own phones and its competitors: accuracy, energy efficiency, and thin bezels.

Other than that, we don't know a lot about the Galaxy S8 from this. But it's still fun to speculate either way.