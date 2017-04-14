Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time saving you on some new Philips Hue bulbs!

If you aren't already a member of Amazon's Prime service, here is yet another great reason to sign up. Prime members can currently save 20% (automatically taken at checkout) on the purchase of the third-gen Philips Hue bulbs, dropping the price down to just $39.99 each. With these bulbs, you can choose from 50,000 different shades of white (from warm to cool) and over 16 million different colors. The lights can sync to your music, movies, video games and more for an immersive effect, which is pretty dang cool.

You can control the bulbs right from your phone (iOS and Android only), but if you are just looking to start your Philips Hue collection you'll need a hub, and this starter kit is the way to go. Amazon offers a free 30-day trial of Prime so you can try it out before committing to the annual fee. Be sure to give it a shot so you can take advantage of these savings, free shipping, and so much more!

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!