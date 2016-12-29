The Galaxy A 2017 series is all set to debut next week.

Samsung is all set to unveil the 2017 variants of the Galaxy A series, with the Galaxy A3, A5, and A7 expected to make their debut on January 5. The company teased the launch earlier this week in which it essentially confirmed that the new models will be water resistant. Press renders of the Galaxy A3 2017 and A5 2017 have now leaked, showcasing their design and giving us a look at what Samsung has in store for 2017.

There are a few subtle variations from the current Galaxy A series, notably when it comes to the speaker placement. It looks like Samsung has moved the speaker from the bottom to the right hand side, placing it above the power button. The design itself is more refined, with the phones sporting rounder edges and a glass back along with a metal frame round the sides.

As for the internal hardware, the latest rumors suggest the Galaxy A3 2017 will feature a 4.7-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7870 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP shooter at the back, 5MP front camera, LTE, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.1.

The Galaxy A5 2017 has much more enticing hardware in the form of a 5.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7880 SoC with 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, and 16MP cameras at the front and back. The Galaxy A3 could retail for 379 Euro, while the A5 may sell for as much as 479 Euro.

The phones are slated to be available in four color options: black, blue, gold, and pink. With the launch just a week away, we don't have to wait long to find out more about the Galaxy A 2017 series.