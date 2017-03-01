This is the Galaxy S8 leak we've been waiting for.
With less than a month to go, the Galaxy S8 leaks are coming in thick and fast. The latest leaked image — courtesy of Evan Blass — is that of the official press render, and offers the clearest look yet at Samsung's upcoming flagship.
The render reveals a tall dual curved display which is likely to offer a 2:1 ratio as the LG G6. The lack of a home button up front is the most noticeable change, and the render also confirms earlier rumors which said that the Galaxy S8 would offer thin bezels and rounded corners.
The leak also shows off a set of sensors along the top of the phone, which include the usual front camera and ambient light sensor, and a new addition in the form of the iris scanner. Lining up with previous rumors, the Galaxy S8 features a dedicated button for Samsung's rumored AI assistant, likely to be called Bixby.
The Galaxy S8 is rumored to be offered in two variants: a standard model with a 5.8-inch display and a Galaxy S8+ variant with a 6.2-inch panel. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 in the U.S., and Samsung's latest Exynos 8895 in international markets. The phone will be making its debut in New York City on March 29.
Reader comments
They all need a dedicated on /off button, so that when they crash, you can kill them since you can't take the battery out any more..
Uh, there already is.
Press and hold the power button for 10 seconds to force the device to shut off.
Is that a shutter button under the volume toggles???
Nope. A dedicated button to bring up Bixby.
I can only hope you're making that up....
What's Bixby? I'm guessing it's another personal assistant thing I want nothing to do with. I'm still mad about Cortana's presence on my phone, PC, and console.
Yep. It's an AI-based personal assistant
Then just shut Cortana off.
Well one can hope that after rooting and flashing the thing we'll be able to give a real purpose to this button
What a beautiful piece of phone. Im starting to love the curve screen!
At least it looks unique and beautiful!
G6 and S8 looks so alike
Yep. I don't know how these 2 ended up the same after being so different for so long.
Still need to see it IRL.
It's a little weird to see it like this after being acquainted with the design of the S7e
I'm pretty sure Samsung will bring the S8 to Ireland, don't worry about it.
It's funny because ISO
RIP G6
Take my money now!
Even with all the hate on the dedicated AI button for bixby, the fingerprint scanner, and no home button, I'm definintly still getting it. I like the curved screen and the screen size. Really don't mind it being only slightly bigger than my edge. But probably not going to get the 8+ that may be a little too big.
A clone of the LG G6...
Actually the LG's curved corners are much nicer. Samsung's seem to start to curve, then go flat. That might be because the screen also curves around the edge of the phone I suppose.
Evan never said it was an S8...
Give me a S-Pen and I give you my money
You have to hold on till September until then we enjoy the S8 for a few months
What's with these tall thin phones? Remember the flack Apple got when it move from the 3.5" screen to the 4" screen factor and everyone was creating renders about huge narrow iPhones?
And then Apple finally went the way of the galaxy phones and released one as well. With a large screen.
Phones can only get "sooo" big before they become hard to hold in one hand. They will continue to shrink and grow as we the final users evolve our use cases for mobile devices.
Hope the bixby button is reprogrammable. Not allowing such would be arrogant and disrespectful to customers.