This is the Galaxy S8 leak we've been waiting for.

With less than a month to go, the Galaxy S8 leaks are coming in thick and fast. The latest leaked image — courtesy of Evan Blass — is that of the official press render, and offers the clearest look yet at Samsung's upcoming flagship.

The render reveals a tall dual curved display which is likely to offer a 2:1 ratio as the LG G6. The lack of a home button up front is the most noticeable change, and the render also confirms earlier rumors which said that the Galaxy S8 would offer thin bezels and rounded corners.

The leak also shows off a set of sensors along the top of the phone, which include the usual front camera and ambient light sensor, and a new addition in the form of the iris scanner. Lining up with previous rumors, the Galaxy S8 features a dedicated button for Samsung's rumored AI assistant, likely to be called Bixby.

The Galaxy S8 is rumored to be offered in two variants: a standard model with a 5.8-inch display and a Galaxy S8+ variant with a 6.2-inch panel. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 in the U.S., and Samsung's latest Exynos 8895 in international markets. The phone will be making its debut in New York City on March 29.