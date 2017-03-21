Can you save the world from impending destruction?

Fans of epic space battles rejoice — you can now pre-register to be informed of the official release of Galaxy on Fire 3: Manticore, the latest sci-fi epic released by Deep Silver FISHLABS. You can sign up for pre-registration here to be notified once the game is available on select Android devices.

Check out the trailer below:

The game is a sequel to the well-recieved Galaxy on Fire 2 HD, which has been downloaded millions of times from the Google Play Store while maintaining a solid 4.4 user rating. You should certainly check it out if you haven't already.

The latest entry in the franchise promises to be bigger than ever, with even better graphics than the previous titles and a variety of missions to unlock.The game will feature next-gen Vulkan graphics standard along with the legacy Open GL ES graphics standard to ensure the game is available across a wider range of devices. Reviews on Metacritic of the iOS version have been somewhat mixed, with some reviewers disappointed with the changes the developers made to some of the core gameplay elements compared to GoF2.

We'll just have to wait and see for ourselves. In the meantime, Galaxy on Fire 2 HD is a free download from the Google Play Store, with in-app purchases available to unlock the two story add-ons Valkyrie and Supernova.