A great way to soften the blow to your wallet.

What's better than a brand new Galaxy Tab S3 and its gorgeous screen? A brand new Galaxy Tab S3 with a free keyboard cover or 64GB SD card!

Folks in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland who pre-order a Galaxy Tab S3 through Samsung eShop before March 31 will be gifted a fancy keyboard book cover. These keyboard covers are priced at £119, so this is a really great deal and softens the blow that the £600 tablet gives to your wallet.

A good keyboard changes the way you can use a tablet and what used to be just something to consume your media or play a game or two is now a more productive part of your life. When you have to edit a document or work on a spreadsheet while you're on the go, a good tablet with a good keyboard is the only way to do it.

The Tab S3 keyboard attaches with magnets and while putting things together can be a bit fiddly, once in place, it really becomes a part of the hardware and everything looks — and works — great.

If you're stateside, the Tab S3 pre-orders start March 17 and it checks in at $599. You'll also be able to see it in your local Best Buy starting March 24 if you need to hold it and see that screen before you dole out some cash.

When you pre-order, Best Buy has a care package for you that includes a six-month subscription to Webroot software and a 64GB Samsung microSDHC Class 10 UHS-1 Memory Card. That gives you room to store all your photos or a handful of full-length movies or about a gazillion songs. And it's free, so everything will look or sound a tiny bit better when you remember you didn't have to buy the SD card.

