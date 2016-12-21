The Porsche Design Mate 9 phone won't make you feel like you're bombing down the Autobahn with a Swedish supermodel, blasting electronica and whipping around curves at 160km/h. At this price, you might really want to buy it if that's your kind of lifestyle already. If you're a jet-setting yacht-owning gadabout, dip your silver spoon into this review.

MrMobile gets into the infinity pool on this one, and takes a lap around what works well, and what should turn your nose up. With Michael Fisher's jeweler's eye, you'll know if you've got a diamond or a cubic zirconia. It's the Porsche Design Mate 9, this week on MrMobile.