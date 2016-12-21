The Porsche Design Mate 9 phone won't make you feel like you're bombing down the Autobahn with a Swedish supermodel, blasting electronica and whipping around curves at 160km/h. At this price, you might really want to buy it if that's your kind of lifestyle already. If you're a jet-setting yacht-owning gadabout, dip your silver spoon into this review.
MrMobile gets into the infinity pool on this one, and takes a lap around what works well, and what should turn your nose up. With Michael Fisher's jeweler's eye, you'll know if you've got a diamond or a cubic zirconia. It's the Porsche Design Mate 9, this week on MrMobile.
Please learn to pronounce Porsche.
How exactly is it pronounced?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Im2eYuGdmfY
As the video above explains, it's pronounced Por-shuh
Agreed. The review loses almost all credibility when the reviewer can't correctly pronounce the name Porsche. If he can go to the effort to learn how to say Huawei, he certainly can learn how to say Porsche.
It's only really American English speakers who pronounce it poor-shuh... The rest of us mostly pronounce it the way heard in the video.
I think it's pretty silly regardless to say someone loses credibility for mispronouncing a word... After all, if someone mispronounces a word, they probably learned it by READING.
As an aside, it's odd that Americans draw the line at Porsche given what so many of them do to words like croissant...
Exactly! Or entrepreneur. Or genre. The list goes on and on.
Wow, such ignorance.
'Porsche' is someone's name. It's not hard at all to pronounce it correctly for Americans. Most Americans want their name pronounced correctly. Try harder.
Fuzzy - when Porsche opened their new headquarters here in Atlanta one of the local news stations interviewed the CEO of Porsche North America who happens to be German and they asked him how to correctly pronounce their brand and he said its Porsh-uh. It is actually a family name so pronouncing any other way is totally incorrect.
In Argentina, an iPhone 7 plus costs at least 1600 US$
For a bad phone, no less. I wouldn't pay $400 for this.
I liked his response to this...idea.
1500 is NOT expensive for a phone. have a look at VERTU phones.....THOSE are expensive....but still worth it!
Wait, what? It is. Vertu is basically luxury. This phone is trying to be.
How are these worth $10k plus?
the build of the phone is insane, also, vertu conseirge is amazing. You call it, and get anything you want. sold out events, NOT ANYMORE! that awesome hotel you want to stay at but its all booked up? NOT ANYMORE! its the little things. People who buy this phone don't care its running 5.0. They care that their phone is built out of REAL titanium, leather carbon fiber, not simulated stuff. They care that when they call consierge that they get what they want. I am thinking long and hard about getting one since my family travels ALOT and goes to various events.
$15,000 phone running lollipop. Take my money puhleeeeease!
If Samsung were to price their next Note (or equivalent flagship) at $1500, then make no mistake: plenty of this site's readers would be throwing their money in that direction.
Other than looking like a Samsung/HTC hybrid, this phone seems to offer nothing besides a Porsche logo...
Worse than that, the Porsche Design logo, not even the Porsche car logo.
Poor che design for 1500$? There is a contradiction right there :p
Cool, I wonder if it bends in half when you look at it like my Nexus 6p. Top shelf build quality from China, as always.
Like the Oneplus 3, which is built like a tank... In China.
Cheap, shoddy build isn't a China problem, it's a design/greed problem.
It all depends on the lead content.
Huh! I paid$1200 for my S7.....
Porsche is a Two-Syllable Word™
