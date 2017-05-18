A new provider for an up-and-coming alternative carrier.

US Mobile, an alternative carrier that uses granular plan customization as its differentiator, has announced that it is adding "service on the biggest, and most dependable 4G LTE network in America," which is likely Verizon, to augment its existing nationwide coverage with T-Mobile.

US Mobile is interesting because it allows users to customize their plans to meet their exact voice, text and data needs; if you only want a little bit of talk and text, you can spend $3 for 100 voice minutes and another $2 for 100 texts — more than enough for basic coverage — and add as much data as you want, from $2 for 100MB to $30 for 10GB.

When the new provider comes online later this summer, users will be able to connect a la carte as they did previously with T-Mobile, and the network will dynamically choose between the two services. And while US Mobile isn't explicitly saying that Verizon is the partner, Big Red often goes by "the most dependable network in America," and typically is quoted as having the largest LTE network in the States. Thankfully, US Mobile doesn't plan to change its prices, and claims that when the service launches it will be the first alternative carrier to offer such an a la carte plan with Verizon.

