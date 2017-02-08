Valentine's Day is sweeter than ever with extended lures, extra candy, and more frequent catches!

Pokemon Go's next event has just gone live, and this one is aiming to steal your heart. A special Valentine's Day event runs from 11 a.m. PST February 8th thru 11 a.m. PST February 15th. There is going to be plenty going on for the next week, from extra candies to help evolve your Pokemon to lures that'll last for hours. Don't worry, though, we have all the details for you here.

Candies, candies everywhere

As you're probably well aware, in order to evolve your Pokemon you need to collect enough candy. That's where the first perk in this event shows up. Each time you catch, hatch, or evolve a Pokemon you'll receive twice the normal amount of candy. That isn't all either. Your buddy Pokemon will also find candy to help them evolve twice as fast!

Extended lures

Lures are also receiving a special perk. Instead of their usual 30-minute duration, each lure that you — or anyone else — set up will last for a full 6 hours. Yes, you read that right: 6 full hours for each lure. That's a lot of time to catch yourself some new Pokemon, and of course, you'll also get extra candy from those catches.

More frequent catches

At times it can be quite frustrating to try and find new Pokemon or to catch a specific Pokemon. If you've been hoping to come across some adorable pink Pokemon, but you've been having issues, then you are most definitely in luck. Chansey, Clefable, and a number of other pink Pokemon will be cropping up much more frequently. Additionally, Cleffa, Igglypuff, and Smoochum will be much more likely to hatch out of your eggs.