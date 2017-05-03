The feature is exclusive to Android users for the time being.

There are still a ton of Pokémon Go masters-in-training out there attempting to virtually catch 'em all. And there is good news specifically for those playing the game on Android: not only is there a Pokémon Go update rumored to arrive this week, but apparently there's a promo code feature that's coming with the update, too.

Per BGR, a support page on the official Pokémon Go website explicitly points to a walkthrough of how the aforementioned promo codes work.

At present, there are no available codes, but the support page states that they can be redeemed for Poké balls, lures, lucky eggs, and other treats available in the game. Also, the feature is exclusively available to Android users for the time being. No word on when it will make it to iOS devices.