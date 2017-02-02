In case you were wondering if Pokémon GO was still an absolute juggernaut in the world of mobile gaming.

Just over seven months after it's release last July, Pokémon Go has surpassed $1 billion in worldwide gross revenue, according to data collected from both the Google Play and iOS App Store and reported by Sensor Tower in their latest blog post. Since the game is a free download from its respective app stores, that means that number comes strictly from players invested their own cash into in-game purchases. That's a lot of Poke Balls!

This is an absolutely incredible achievement for the developers at Niantic. To illustrate that point, Sensor Tower compared Pokémon GO's success to another wildly popular game from 2016, Clash Royale:

By comparison, Supercell's Clash Royale, which is itself closing in on $1 billion spent in-app by players, was released nearly 10 months ago, on March 2, 2016. In its first seven months, it grossed approximately $550 million worldwide according to our Store Intelligence estimates.

The report points out that while Pokémon GO's daily revenue has significantly diminished from the it's record $18 million earned in just one day back in late July, it's still averaging between $1.5 to $2.5 million dollars a day recently and saw revenue jumps around the limited-time events launched around Halloween and Christmas.

Oh, and if you're wondering what other mobile games have broken the $1 billion barrier, the first game to do so was Puzzle & Dragons which reached the milestone back in 2014.