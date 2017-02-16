Upgrade your Pokémon Go storage for half the price.

Niantic is rolling out a huge update to Pokémon Go that introduces 80 new creatures to the game. The update is set to go live later this week, and to celebrate the release, Niantic is offering a 50% discount on storage upgrades until February 26:

To help you prepare for upcoming adventures, Pokémon Storage upgrades require 50% fewer PokéCoins starting the afternoon of Feb. 16–28 PST! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 16, 2017

That means that upgrades will now cost 100 PokéCoins instead of the usual 200. You can store up to 250 Pokémon when starting out, but you'll need to upgrade storage to accommodate additional Pokémon. Both the backpack and storage can be upgraded to store a maximum of 1,000 items and 1,000 Pokémon.

Everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Gen 2