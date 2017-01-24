Finally, a new Pokémon game that doesn't require walking.
Riding the incredible success of Pokémon Go, The Pokémon Company has released a new game for Android and iOS called Pokemon Duel — and it's available today. The game isn't in any way like Pokémon Go, and is instead a strategy-style battle game inspired by board games.
You can get a pretty good sense of how the game works by watching the trailer above and reading the Pokémon Duel website, but the basic mechanics settle around creating a deck of Pokémon figurines to do battle against the opposing team and take over their side of the board. You go head-to-head against other figurines throughout the game, and can play multiplayer online games as well.
As expected the game is free to download but includes in-app purchases ranging from $1 to $79 for gems and various items. The game is sure to turn heads for those who just can't get enough of the Pokémon franchise, and will certainly appeal to those who found the activity of walking around with Pokémon Go tedious months later. You can download it in the Play Store already.
Reader comments
I am so happy Nintendo got into the mobile business to give us shovelware like this and Go, just tickled pink. Well done all around.
Nintendo had nothing to do with either game.
Strange, Nintendo has a 33% stake in the Pokemon Company, it is almost like they own part of the Pokemon Company. When people think Pokemon, they think Nintendo, that is just the way it is. While Nintendo didn't make the game, Nintendo and Pokemon are just as tied together in the public eye as Nintendo and Mario.
They shouldn't be though. Nintendo has nothing to do with this game. Nintendo owns Mario. The Pokemon company owns Pokemon.
Fair points, but 33% doesn't mean they can impose their will whenever they want. I agree with you that this is part of their overall brand, and they should have helped them put out better products, but remember, this is Nintendo, and they are a bit averse to the whole mobile arena.
Somewhat off topic, are you all no longer doing the Go Time podcast anymore? I really liked it and with so many updates I'm surprised there hasn't been much tell about it.
Nobody plays Pokemon Go anymore, which in turn greatly reduces the amount of people tuning in to their Go Time podcast. They probably stopped because they don't have an audience anymore.