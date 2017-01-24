Finally, a new Pokémon game that doesn't require walking.

Riding the incredible success of Pokémon Go, The Pokémon Company has released a new game for Android and iOS called Pokemon Duel — and it's available today. The game isn't in any way like Pokémon Go, and is instead a strategy-style battle game inspired by board games.

You can get a pretty good sense of how the game works by watching the trailer above and reading the Pokémon Duel website, but the basic mechanics settle around creating a deck of Pokémon figurines to do battle against the opposing team and take over their side of the board. You go head-to-head against other figurines throughout the game, and can play multiplayer online games as well.

As expected the game is free to download but includes in-app purchases ranging from $1 to $79 for gems and various items. The game is sure to turn heads for those who just can't get enough of the Pokémon franchise, and will certainly appeal to those who found the activity of walking around with Pokémon Go tedious months later. You can download it in the Play Store already.