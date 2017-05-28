Audio-only stream below

Looking forward and back — at the same time!

This week, Daniel, Andrew and Flo close the door on Google I/O and open it to the OnePlus 5. And while they're at it, they talk about Motorola's newfound confidence, and whether the HTC U11 can make up some ground.

Oh, and there's some OnePlus X reminiscing ❤️

Show notes:

This episode of the Android Central Podcast is brought to you by Thrifter, the best place to get great deals in your inbox every day!

Want to get in touch?

Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.

  • E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.

Podcast sponsorships

If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..

Credits

The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license: