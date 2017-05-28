This week, Daniel, Andrew and Flo close the door on Google I/O and open it to the OnePlus 5. And while they're at it, they talk about Motorola's newfound confidence, and whether the HTC U11 can make up some ground.

Oh, and there's some OnePlus X reminiscing ❤️

Show notes:

This episode of the Android Central Podcast is brought to you by Thrifter, the best place to get great deals in your inbox every day!