This week, it's Daniel, Jerry, and Alex tackling HTC U 11, OnePlus 5, and Google I/O, plus some surprises (and one bad joke) along the way. Stick around!
It's not an under-11 soccer team or a Nazi submarine, but a new phone. The HTC U 11 is coming soon, and while we don't know much about it, we do know that it will try to bridge the gap between the HTC 10, an underrated phone, and the U series that began earlier this year with the U Ultra and U Play.
The OnePlus 5 is probably going to be one of the most exciting releases of the year, but with component prices increasing rapidly, can OnePlus maintain its "affordable flagship" tagline?
And Google I/O is next week! The guys break down what to expect, and what they want, from Google's annual developer conference!
Show notes:
