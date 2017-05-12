It's not an under-11 soccer team or a Nazi submarine, but a new phone. The HTC U 11 is coming soon, and while we don't know much about it, we do know that it will try to bridge the gap between the HTC 10, an underrated phone, and the U series that began earlier this year with the U Ultra and U Play.

The OnePlus 5 is probably going to be one of the most exciting releases of the year, but with component prices increasing rapidly, can OnePlus maintain its "affordable flagship" tagline?

And Google I/O is next week! The guys break down what to expect, and what they want, from Google's annual developer conference!

This episode of the Android Central Podcast is brought to you by Thrifter, the best place to get great deals in your inbox every day!

Show notes: