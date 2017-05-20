The Android Central team of Daniel, Jerry, Andrew, Alex and MrMobile take on all the big announcements from Google's expansive and intimidating developer conference.

Unlike last year, there weren't any huge product announcements, nor new products, but what we got — updates to Android O, Assistant, Home, Photos — and the introduction of Google Lens and standalone Daydream headsets, give us some insight into Google's AI and machine learning future.

Show notes: