Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
We're always looking to the future.
This week, Daniel is joined by Alex Dobie, Florence Ion and Jerry Hildenbrand to talk about the Galaxy S8, and whether some of the things that have been criticized about it will be fixed in the Galaxy Note 8 later this year. Will Samsung return the Note series to its specs-heavy glory, or choose to keep specs and features conservative after a rough 2016?
And the LG G6 is available this week, and it's better than we expected it to be! Does that matter when the Galaxy S8 is ready to be unboxed in under two weeks? Did LG do enough to hype it?
Finally, Comcast is launching its own wireless service called Xfinity Mobile. It's a mess of caveats and bloatware, but it also may be the best option for current Comcast customers, since it runs on Verizon's network.
Note: There is a bit of swearing in this week's episode, but it's confined to the last five minutes of the show.
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
Galaxy S8 vs. Galaxy Note 8: The hype train [#acpodcast]
Hi everyone. A couple things: first, we're working on the layout above, and it should be fixed shortly.
Second, I am traveling and was using my handheld microphone to record and got a bit too close. You'll hear some blowouts when I emphasize Ps and Ts, so I don't recommend using headphones to listen to this one, or at least turn the sound down. Really sorry for the inconvenience — it won't happen again, and I hope it doesn't distract too much from what I think is a really good discussion.