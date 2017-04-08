Galaxy S8 vs. Galaxy Note 8: The hype train [#acpodcast]

This week, Daniel is joined by Alex Dobie, Florence Ion and Jerry Hildenbrand to talk about the Galaxy S8, and whether some of the things that have been criticized about it will be fixed in the Galaxy Note 8 later this year. Will Samsung return the Note series to its specs-heavy glory, or choose to keep specs and features conservative after a rough 2016?

And the LG G6 is available this week, and it's better than we expected it to be! Does that matter when the Galaxy S8 is ready to be unboxed in under two weeks? Did LG do enough to hype it?

Finally, Comcast is launching its own wireless service called Xfinity Mobile. It's a mess of caveats and bloatware, but it also may be the best option for current Comcast customers, since it runs on Verizon's network.

Note: There is a bit of swearing in this week's episode, but it's confined to the last five minutes of the show.