Galaxy S8 First Listen: An hour on Samsung's latest success! [#acpodcast]

The Galaxy S8 is really real and officially official! We're live in New York hours after the big reveal chatting about Samsung's Next Big Thing!

Join Daniel, Andrew, Derek, Phil (Modern Dad) and Michael Fisher (MrMobile) as they talk about, and pass around, the Galaxy S8!

This podcast was recorded live, and has some intermittent cursing (and a few ambulance sirens — thanks, New York) so you may want to listen to it without kids nearby.