Eight Galaxys, six Gs and three weeks [#acpodcast]

The wait won't be too long between the LG G6 and Galaxy S8, but three weeks is an eternity in phone years.
This week, Daniel, Russell, Jerry and Andrew tell the tale of three phones, each with different prospects for the worldwide handset market.
The LG G6 is coming soon, and it's a known quantity. With three weeks between its released (April 7) and the Galaxy S8 (April 28), what does LG need in order to capitalize on that gap? And will giving away free Google Homes and big-screen TVs make a difference in the long run?
And then there's the Galaxy S8 itself, which has a lot going for it but the unknowns are still plentiful. From the removal of the famous front home button to the busy sensor panel above the Super AMOLED display, Samsung seems to be courting a fair amount of controversy — and the phone hasn't even been announced!
Finally, HTC's U Ultra is kind of DOA, but it's also an example of how HTC, even in its diminished state, never stops striving for that premium spot in the market.
Oh, and Russell needs a plumber. Anyone know one?
