A few key points on the new BlackBerry!

The AC podcast duo of Daniel and Jerry needed some reinforcements this week to dive into the new BlackBerry KEYone, so we called CrackBerry Kevin and Bla1ze of the CrackBerry team and MrMobile himself, Michael Fisher, to help us talk it out!

Is the BlackBerry KEYone a phone that everyone should be excited about, or just hardcore BlackBerry fans? And how come it took the company so long to make a phone like this? Get the inside scoop on why a phone like the KEYone took so long to come to market!

