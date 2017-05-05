Audio-only stream below
A few key points on the new BlackBerry!
The AC podcast duo of Daniel and Jerry needed some reinforcements this week to dive into the new BlackBerry KEYone, so we called CrackBerry Kevin and Bla1ze of the CrackBerry team and MrMobile himself, Michael Fisher, to help us talk it out!
Is the BlackBerry KEYone a phone that everyone should be excited about, or just hardcore BlackBerry fans? And how come it took the company so long to make a phone like this? Get the inside scoop on why a phone like the KEYone took so long to come to market!
Show notes
Reader comments
Canadians LOVE to talk Blackberry.....
If only other midrange phones got this much love.
You don't live here do you?
Other midrange phones do get this much love.
Best androidcast on The net!
Maybe not..the pass days no one really commented on the subject!..but its a nice phone..more business like!
I loved the Blackberry Classic since I work near my computer all the time and can type messages text or email on my computer I dont often need a physical keyboard and enjoy my Pixel Xl something very cool about the feeling of the metal and rubber backing of this keystone that is unique to only blackberries, it is a phone you do not put in a case!! Were it not for the Pixel I would use the Blackiberry Keystone or Samsung Active s8 I would say that people should give the keystone a try, not only is it a solid phone and much less money than samsung galaxy or android pixel but for those making a statement of being different this phone is the only one! Also a physical keyboard plus the shortcuts each key offers, these are superior to glass! Now with all this said finally Blackberry has the right phone and Android... Windows would be wise to investigate a phone with superior hardware with all the benefits of Android and Windows combined or they will likely never enter the current cell phone game until the game changes ( ahhps and all in one service that Android offers) Finally Apple sales are slipping, after all you dont have a choice in cell phone hardware, the one size fits all must be tiring
similar to eating at the same restaurant day after day.