Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
There's a lot to say about Android O, so we invited an expert to help us navigate what's new!
This week, Daniel, Jerry and Russell are joined by Eric Richardson, an Android developer at WillowTree, to talk about Android O.
Android O is still very early — we don't even know its final name yet — but we do know that there are going to be a lot of important under-the-hood improvements that will make experiences better on phones, tablet and even Chromebooks!
Join us for a deep dive into everything we currently know about Android O!
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
An Android O deep dive [#acpodcast]
Nice. Something to listen on to later while hitting the gym.