This week, your hosts Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand and Andrew Martonik talk about what's new in the world of smartphones, and the regulators that influence the carriers we pay to get cellular service for those phones.

Andrew gives his thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the team talk about whether the new phone is a foundational phone that has problems — more like the Galaxy S6 than the Galaxy S7. The BlackBerry KEYone is coming soon, but who is this phone for, and should you care? Daniel and Jerry give their thoughts. The FCC is moving to repeal Title II, removing specific clauses from so-called net neutrality mandates that protect consumers from having "fast lanes" imposed on the internet. This is a big deal. AT&T launched a "5G Evolution" network this week, but it's more of the same — both in terms of technology (nothing new) and deceptive marketing (same old, same old).

