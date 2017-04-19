Audio-only stream below

Four people. Four reviews. Four hot takes.

It's here! Daniel, Florence, Michael Fisher (MrMobile), and special guest David Ruddock of Android Police have all reviewed the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and go in-depth about what's good and what's not so good.

Why did Samsung ship Bixby half-finished, and was the oft-criticized fingerprint sensor going to be somewhere else until a last-minute change forced Samsung's hand? And are the cameras better because they're more accurate, or in spite of it?

Join us as we answer these questions and more!

Want to get in touch?

Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.

  • E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.

Podcast sponsorships

If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..

Credits

The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license: