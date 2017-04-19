Audio-only stream below
Four people. Four reviews. Four hot takes.
It's here! Daniel, Florence, Michael Fisher (MrMobile), and special guest David Ruddock of Android Police have all reviewed the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and go in-depth about what's good and what's not so good.
Why did Samsung ship Bixby half-finished, and was the oft-criticized fingerprint sensor going to be somewhere else until a last-minute change forced Samsung's hand? And are the cameras better because they're more accurate, or in spite of it?
Join us as we answer these questions and more!
Android Central Podcast: The Galaxy S8 super show!