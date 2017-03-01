 AC Podcast 326: All about MWC 2017 (LG G6, BlackBerry KeyOne ... Nokia 3310?!) | Android Central

AC Podcast 326: All about MWC 2017 (LG G6, BlackBerry KeyOne ... Nokia 3310?!)

Podcast
By Daniel Bader | Mar 01 2017 | 5:38 pm  | 0 Comments

Audio-only stream below

All the news fit to jamón the page.

There was no shortage of big announcements from Mobile World Congress 2017!

From the BlackBerry KeyOne to the LG G6, Moto G5, Huawei P10 + P10 Plus, the Huawei Watch 2, Sony Xperia XZ Premium and new phones from Nokia, what's old is new again, and what's new is way less gimmicky than last year!

Join Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, Derek Kessler, Michael Fisher (aka MrMobile), and Alex Dobie (with a special appearance by CrackBerry Kevin Michaluk) as they go over all of the big news from MWC 2017!

