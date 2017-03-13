Android Central 327: Cutting the cord

This week, we're taking a break from phones to talk about cutting the cord, and saving money in the process.

Phil Nickinson, former EIC of Android Central and recent recipient of award for Most Modern Dad, joins Daniel and Russell to chat about the current landscape of getting rid of cable, and what options are out there.

From the best streaming service — PS Vue, DirecTV Now, Sling and Tivo — to the best TVs, speakers, remotes and internet plans, this podcast covers it all.

More: How Modern Dad ditched Cable TV and cut the cord for good

Featured products