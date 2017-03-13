Android Central 327: Cutting the cord

Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
It's becoming easier and easier to cut the cord, and Modern Dad is here to teach us how to do it.
This week, we're taking a break from phones to talk about cutting the cord, and saving money in the process.
Phil Nickinson, former EIC of Android Central and recent recipient of award for Most Modern Dad, joins Daniel and Russell to chat about the current landscape of getting rid of cable, and what options are out there.
From the best streaming service — PS Vue, DirecTV Now, Sling and Tivo — to the best TVs, speakers, remotes and internet plans, this podcast covers it all.
More: How Modern Dad ditched Cable TV and cut the cord for good
Featured products
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org