Android Central 323: The BlackBerry drinking game

Podcast
By Daniel Bader | Feb 03 2017 | 2:50 pm  | 2 Comments

Audio-only stream below

It's a reunion episode in a few ways!

This week, Jerry, Daniel, Andrew and SPECIAL GUEST Phil Nickinson (aka Modern Dad) start talking about the Google Pixel and end up arguing about BlackBerry. Is this 2011 all over again?

With the Pixel getting an update to Android 7.1.2, it seems that Google is ending updates for the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, two devices released back in 2014. How does that affect you?

And check out Modern Dad to learn more about what's Phil's been up to!

